A year after Monterey Bay F.C. kicked off its first season in Seaside, the team announced its second team for USL Two – a pre-professional team – on Feb. 6.
“There’s an exceptional amount of talent here at the youth level,” says Neil Diaz, MBFC’s development officer.
Boys’ soccer teams from Alisal, North Salinas and Seaside high schools were in the California Interscholastic Federation Central Coast Section playoffs; Alisal and North Salinas qualified for the CIF Northern California Soccer Regional Championship. Last year, the Hartnell College men’s soccer team qualified for the California Community College Athletic Association’s playoffs (in 2021 the team played the CCCAA championship game and lost 2-1 against Mt. San Antonio).
Mark Cisneros, head soccer coach at Alisal High School and Monterey Peninsula College, says the creation of a farm team opens opportunities for local players to show their talents and, hopefully, play on a professional team. Cisneros says players and teams will benefit because they will play year-round: “Their soccer development is just going to improve greatly if they get this opportunity to train with the pros.”
Cisneros says some of his players will sign up for tryouts for MBFC2.
For the next three weeks, Monterey Bay F.C. will offer pre-tryouts at Alisal High School’ stadium – those slots sold out in 24 hours – for players 16 and older. Open tryouts will come right after (dates will be released March 13).
Monterey Bay FC2 will train in Salinas and their home games will be at Rabobank Stadium. MBFC2’s first home game is on May 6 against San Francisco City FC.
