Rural residents are used to traveling long distances for services. In South Monterey County, there is a push to change that, with county offices for Behavioral Health and Social Services in King City; the Agricultural Commissioner’s office announced plans last month to relocate to King City.
Monterey County officials are now looking to build another hub in South County, hoping to take advantage of Assembly Bill 941, signed into law in September. The bill creates a grant program for counties to establish farmworker resource centers in California. The state provides 75 percent of funds while counties contribute 25 percent.
The bill is based on Ventura County’s farmworker resource program, which started in July of 2019 and now has three offices across that county. It’s open during evening and weekend hours, making the services more accessible for farmworkers. Personnel speak English, Spanish and Mixteco, an indigenous Mexican language also spoken in Monterey County.
“It’s a huge opportunity for us to create at least one, if not several of these farmworker centers throughout our communities,” says County Supervisor Chris Lopez, whose district includes South Monterey County. Lopez says distance can be an obstacle for residents in his district seeking access to services they are eligible for. “I look around and see a high need, especially for people who don’t speak English or Spanish,” he adds.
The center as envisioned for Greenfield would offer resources and access to services on issues like housing, health care, immigration and labor rights, in at least English and Spanish.
Lauro Barajas, regional director for United Farm Workers, and Audelia Garcia Cervantes, president of Lideres Campesinas, both say a farmworker resource center will benefit thousands of families in the region.
Garcia Cervantes says the approach at the center should be similar to the VIDA Project, which deployed over 100 community health workers to provide information about Covid-19. VIDA provides resources in English, Spanish, Mixteco and Triqui, and numerous community health workers are current or former farmworkers.
On Oct. 26, the Board of Supervisors asked county Ag Commissioner Henry Gonzales to work in collaboration with the Health Department, Department of Social Services and United Way to determine the cost and feasibility of a center in Greenfield. Gonzales will come back to the board in three months to present options to proceed.
