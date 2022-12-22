Significant funding from the California Transportation Commission is coming to Monterey County, with a focus on projects that aim to increase safety and human mobility, such as walking and biking, in disadvantaged communities.
The Transportation Agency for Monterey County submitted a proposal for 10 projects, and seven secured $44.9 million in grant funding. “We’re really excited that it came out of this process where we worked with the schools and the community to develop projects that met their needs,” TAMC Executive Director Todd Muck says.
CTC invested $1 billion in 93 projects to increase connectivity and mobility across the state. “California is continuing to make historic headway in addressing our transportation needs and advancing safety, equity, climate action and economic prosperity,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said in a statement.
At the county level, three projects – in San Ardo, Chualar and Castroville – are fully funded. They include the construction of sidewalks and curbs, and feature signage, bike lanes, ADA-compliant ramps, lighting and more.
The city of Salinas has two projects known as Safe Routes to School: at East Alisal Street and Williams Road and on Harden Parkway. Besides upgrading sidewalks, the projects include the installation of a pedestrian refuge island, crosswalks, narrower vehicle lanes and bike lanes.
For Salinas’ Safe Routes to School Plan, TAMC analyzed 45 schools and worked with teachers and parents to develop a list of recommendations. They plan to do the same in Gonzales, Soledad and Greenfield.
There is a new roundabout near Bardin Elementary School. “These really slow down traffic. They made those areas, right in front of one of our schools, a lot safer,” says Jim Koenig, superintendent of Alisal Union School District. That project included a new, separated lane for parents to pick up and drop off students.
In King City, the third time was the charm and the city finally obtained $11 million in funding for its San Antonio Drive Path & Safe Routes to Schools project. It’s 1.6 miles of pedestrian and bike lanes on San Antonio Drive from North Mildred Avenue to San Lorenzo County Park. The project includes three roundabouts and sidewalks designed to connect residents to parks, schools and workplaces.
The projects are all set to start construction in the 2024-2025 fiscal year.
