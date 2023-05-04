Lawyers representing Monterey County Jail inmates in a settlement over conditions claim that the jail’s health care provider is in violation of the terms of the agreement – and they are requesting to unseal redacted reports detailing the alleged failures.
In a motion filed April 26 in the U.S. District Court for Northern California, attorneys for the inmates asked a federal judge to find prison health care provider Wellpath “noncompliant with the settlement agreement,” which was reached in 2015 to resolve a class-action lawsuit that challenged “inadequate” medical and mental health care at the jail, as well as safety and security issues.
The filing claims that nearly eight years after the settlement, Wellpath has “defied its court-ordered obligations” and continues to provide “systematically inadequate care to people incarcerated” at the jail – citing a death rate there that is “more than twice the national average” and a suicide rate “more than three times the average for California jails.”
They also point to findings by court-appointed neutral monitors charged with overseeing services at the jail, whose reports are provided in the filing yet heavily redacted. The plaintiffs are seeking to have those reports unsealed “so that the public and people incarcerated at the Monterey County Jail can understand what the issues are,” according to Van Swearingen, partner at plaintiffs’ law firm Rosen Bien Galvan & Grunfeld.
The motion seeks fines of $25,000 against Wellpath for each noncompliant provision of the settlement agreement, with up to 44 such provisions alleged. A hearing is set for Aug. 24.
In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office said it is “working diligently with Wellpath to comply with the terms of the settlement agreement” and is “focused on meeting the terms to ensure that our incarcerated population is cared for to meet their day-to-day needs and the expectations of the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.