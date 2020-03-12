Finding a friend in an old foe, Monterey County recently joined the Center for Biological Diversity in a lawsuit against the Trump administration over a policy that would open up hundreds of thousands of Central Coast acres to oil and gas drilling.
The county and the environmental group were on different sides of two recent oil and gas lawsuits, one of which is still on appeal.
William Litt, the attorney representing the county in the new lawsuit, says the U.S. Bureau of Land Management did not take into account the possible environmental impacts of opening some 730,000 acres in Monterey and nearby counties for drilling.
“What we are concerned about is the effect on roads, dams and groundwater, traffic, seismic activity and hazardous waste,” Litt says.
The county’s position is somewhat ironic considering that its co-plaintiff, the Center for Biological Diversity, sued the county in Monterey County Superior Court last year making a similar argument. The lawsuit argued that the county should not have granted Trio Petroleum a permit to drill four exploratory wells in Hames Valley because the environmental study was incomplete. Judge Susan Matcham ultimately ruled in favor of Trio and the county, allowing the wells to be drilled.
Another related petroleum case is on appeal awaiting action at California’s Sixth District Court of Appeal. The case centers on Measure Z, a ballot initiative passed by a 56-percent majority of Monterey County voters in 2016, which sought to ban the drilling of new wells and the use of well stimulation technology and fracking. The ban was immediately challenged in court by the oil industry, and a judge ruled with the oil companies on new wells and stimulation technology but not on fracking.
The county was satisfied with that outcome, but the citizens’ group that sponsored Measure Z, known as Protect Monterey County, filed an appeal. The group is being represented by a lawyer from the Center for Biological Diversity, a Tuscon-based nonprofit with offices in Oakland.
“We disagree with CBD on the larger question of oil and gas development,” Litt says. “We are not saying land should never be opened but [the Trump administration’s plan] is not consistent with the law. Monterey County is very supportive of the existing oil and gas industry.”
Property taxes collected from subsidiaries of Chevron, ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell generated about $6.9 million in revenue for the county in the fiscal year 2018-2019. Only the Pebble Beach Company and Pacific Gas & Electric paid more.
