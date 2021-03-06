When a passerby witnessed what he thought was a man escaping from Monterey County Jail in January, he grabbed his cellphone, called 911 and described what he had seen just 60 seconds earlier as he drove near the county offices: A man “in gray shorts, bald headed, like all tattooed, barefoot, no shirt, running across the street,” the caller told the 911 operator. The caller added – twice – that while he realized it sounded crazy, he thought he had just seen a man escaping from Monterey County Jail.
From there, proper procedures were followed by the dispatcher. The description of the man was sent out to Salinas Police and an officer was sent. The officer drove around potential hiding places, didn’t find anyone matching the description and closed out the call about 16 minutes later.
But while proper procedures may have been followed, between part 1 (the 911 call) and part 2 (dispatching the police officer) mistakes were made. And now the county’s Emergency Communications Department is moving to close what director Lee Ann Magorski describes as a gap in how different law enforcement agencies receive information.
“We took the call and we took the pertinent information, and the procedure is for the call-taker and dispatcher to dispatch the appropriate resources,” Magorski says. “A guy walking down the street in his underwear is unfortunately a normal occurrence and you don’t want to jump to conclusions.
“We are absolutely working on a new process. If a call involves something happening around the jail, there should be a report,” Magorski says. “I’ve identified the gap and we’re working on a new procedure.”
That gap came because while the caller described what he thought he saw – an escape in progress – the communications department didn’t communicate with the jail to report a possible escapee. It wouldn’t be until three hours later, when King City Police, acting on a tip, called the jail and asked if murder suspect Luis Sarabia had slipped from custody. Sarabia, who’s facing trial on murder and conspiracy charges stemming from a 2019 murder of a teenager in Greenfield, had jumped from a rooftop exercise yard, made his way down to the pavement outside the security fencing and ran for it. He turned himself in two days later in King City.
Salinas Police Cmdr. Brian Johnson says that if the information SPD received had been conveyed differently, the department may have initiated a “full escape reaction” in which multiple jurisdictions receive the same information and an all-out hunt for an escapee commences.
“We responded to the call of what the [reporting party] says and we go by what dispatch types in,” Johnson says. “All that was said to us was ‘possible jail inmate escapee,’ and there were no other calls on it.
“We have had calls before where it was someone at the Youth Center climbing a fence, or someone escapes and we go full bore,” he says. “This wasn’t a full escape reaction.”
