After Pacific Grove’s quest to add a retail cannabis store spectacularly crashed and burned last fall, Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar took note. “You don’t have to look far when you look at the neighboring communities where sometimes the implementation went sideways because not everyone felt they were heard,” Uslar said while kicking off the first of two digital town halls Monterey conducted in January.
Previous Monterey city councils have resisted allowing even medicinal cannabis stores, but last fall, the current council signaled it was open to the possibility.
It’s a tempting new revenue stream in the wake of an estimated $34 million lost tax revenue in fiscal years 2019-20 and 2020-21 combined, due to the pandemic. City staff estimate that retail cannabis sales could bring tax revenue between $400,000 to $1.4 million annually.
Uslar expressed concern that the Monterey Peninsula retail cannabis market is oversaturated with 13 stores, but acknowledged the city’s 4-6 million visitors in non-pandemic times could support additional outlets. Sal Palma, owner of Higher Level of Care just over the border in Seaside, said he thought Monterey could absorb three retail stores strategically placed.
Some of the areas of the city mentioned during the town halls included Cannery Row, Lighthouse Avenue, downtown and North Monterey.
The city launched a survey on the topic (at haveyoursaymonterey.org) and mailed surveys to every registered voter with postage-paid postcards for return. The online survey ends and the postcards are due Sunday, Feb. 7. Uslar will present results to the council on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.