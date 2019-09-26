The Monterey Peninsula has gotten so good at conserving water that there is no need to build a costly desalination plant for decades – even if the region experiences unprecedented growth – according to a report from the top executive at the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District.
Dave Stoldt presented his conclusions to the district board Sept. 16, saying the region can meet all imaginable water needs until at least 2043 by ramping up the recycling of wastewater, an option that would be much cheaper than desalination.
But the choice between recycling and desalination does not belong to local ratepayers, nor does it entirely belong to the local utility, California American Water. Authority over the region’s water future rests primarily with a lineup of state agencies, and nearly all of them have issued approvals to Cal Am’s proposed $329 million desalination facility.
Critics, who say there is still time to ditch desal, praised Stoldt’s report as a “game-changer.” Allies of Cal Am, primarily from hotels and real estate, also saw it as significant, judging by their massive turnout at the Sept. 16 board meeting. Some called the timing of the report “suspicious” given approaching desal deadlines and others accused Stoldt of making unfounded assumptions.
But what Stoldt said wasn’t new. His report pointed out that water demand is now 20-percent less than what Cal Am originally assumed, which means that need could be met by expanding the regional water recycling program.
“I have always stated the expansion would be sufficient,” Stoldt says. “But others have said the expansion wouldn’t meet the region’s long-term needs. My chair simply wanted basic facts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.