Come November 2022, two Monterey City Council seats – currently held by Ed Smith and Tyller Williamson – will be up for reelection, but it’s not yet clear if either of them will be eligible to run.
That’s because the city, facing the threat of Voter Rights Act-related litigation, is moving to district-based elections, where the City Council’s constituencies will be divided into four quadrants with one councilmember from each.
Presently, all Monterey City Council members live in Monte Vista or Oldtown, out of 16 neighborhoods in the city. That includes Mayor Clyde Roberson, and the mayor’s position will continue to be decided at-large.
In the coming weeks, the City Council will be tasked with approving the maps for district-based council elections, and deciding which of the four neighborhoods will be up for an election in 2022. (Councilmembers Dan Albert and Alan Haffa don’t term out until 2024.)
Monterey released the first draft maps Dec. 28, and all of them tend to break down in a north, west, south and east alignment. There are currently four drafts – they’re labeled abalone, bat ray, cuttlefish and dolphin – which came after weeks of public input on the topic. Assistant City Manager Nat Rojanasathira says the city received at least 18 maps from members of the public.
The drafts will be considered by the City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Rojanasathira hopes that will be an opportunity for the public to get more involved. “Only a fraction of residents are interested in diving deep into the mapmaking process,” he says, “but once the draft maps come out, that’s when the public will want to chime in.”
