The practice of local law enforcement agencies receiving military equipment from the U.S. Department of Defense is not new. What is new is a California Assembly Bill 481, signed into law last September, which requires agencies to adopt a military equipment use policy by May 1 of this year. The law regulates the funding, usage and acquisition of military equipment.
“It’s about bringing transparency to the community,” says Sgt. Jim Godwin of the Salinas Police Department. Godwin was set to present on the new law to the Salinas Police Community Advisory Committee on Wednesday, March 30, after the Weekly’s deadline.
The SPD currently has equipment that meets the criteria for eight of 15 categories listed in AB 481. Drones and MRAP vehicles (mine-resistant ambush-protected or armored personnel carriers) are at the top of the list. Starting immediately, usage of such equipment by SPD will be decided upon by Salinas City Council, keeping both local authorities and the community updated on what is being utilized, and at what cost. Residents will be able to “comment and raise concerns,” Godwin says. The department will provide a yearly report, and authorization for continued use will have to be renewed each year.
SPD also has command-and-control vehicles; specialized firearms; accessories to launch explosive projectiles; and distraction devices known as flash-bang grenades.
Until now, Godwin says, no such oversight has been in place while SPD (as well as other local police departments) have been acquiring federal military equipment for years, often at no cost.
SPD has already developed a policy to address the new law. It can be found on their website, along with the list of all current military equipment they have. The first annual report will be distributed one year after City Council is presented with an ordinance to codify the new regulations, expected to happen April 26. Proposed future acquisitions will be discussed when the report comes out next year.
