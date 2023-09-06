The North Monterey Unified School District board selected a interim superintendent, Steve Betando a retired superintendent with more than three decades of experience, during a special board meeting on Aug. 29.
Betando has been in leadership roles at other school districts including Evergreen School District in San Jose as an interim superintendent and at Morgan Hill Unified School District where he served as superintendent for eight years.
Elizabeth Samuels, NMUSD Board president, said the board was pleased to appoint an experienced leader. “This appointment will allow the board to focus on finding the next permanent superintendent,” Samuels said.
Betando replaces Kari Yeater, who was NMCUSD’s superintendent for 12 years. Yeater resigned on Aug. 24, after pressure from parents and community members who claimed Yeater offered poor leadership that led to low academic scores in math and poor maintenance of the district’s facilities.
Yeater’s last day was Aug. 31. As part of the separation agreement, she will receive a one-year salary of $269,965 (her pay was readjusted to fulfill the cost of living adjustment for the 2023-2024 school year, as required in her contract). She will also receive health and welfare benefits for up to 12 months and a payout of $48,845 for 40 days of unused vacation.
The search for a permanent superintendent will include different steps including selecting a search firm, and conducting community and staff surveys along with focus groups. The process may take between three to six months.
Betando was scheduled to on Sept. 5. He's expected to fill the position until Jan. 2024.
