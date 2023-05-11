North Monterey County Unified School District is several years into a slow-going effort to offload multiple surplus properties. On Sept. 16, 2021, the board voted to sell the administrative district office in Moss Landing, Moss Landing Middle School and vacant land called Mossy Oaks near Castroville, based on recommendations from a surplus property advisory committee. According to school district records, the administrative office wasn’t originally part of the recommendation, but “no longer meets the district’s needs for administrative or school purposes.”
DCG Strategies, Inc., a real estate agency based in Dublin, California, is in charge of selling the properties. The district initiated a request for proposals process – instead of calling for sealed bids, in an effort to increase interest in its properties – with a deadline of Jan. 14, 2022 to submit proposals. They received one from Bright Futures Solar for the Moss Landing district office, on a 1.1-acre property.
Staff vacated the office in December, and the deal with Bright Futures closed on Jan. 26 for $700,000.
Moss Landing Middle School, meanwhile, is currently in escrow, according to NMCUSD spokesperson Yvvette Padilla; the buyer is the soccer club Santa Cruz Breakers F.C. Academy. (According to RedFin, the property is valued at $485,806.)
Mossy Oaks is 12.3 acres of vacant land located in the Oak Hills neighborhood near Moro Cojo Slough State Marine Reserve; district records show Caltrans has expressed interest in buying the parcel as a restoration area.
NMCUSD’s temporary office is located at North Monterey County High School in Castroville.
