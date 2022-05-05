Over the past 40 years, tech giant Microsoft has worked for the U.S. Department of Defense and individual branches of the military executing billions of dollars in contracts. Now it’s about to embed itself on the campus of the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey to work on new ways to combat communications and operational challenges faced by the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, at home and on the battlefield.
NPS leaders and Microsoft representatives jointly announced the on-campus collaboration via a Microsoft Teams videoconference on April 28, and then to the public on May 2. Under the agreement, Microsoft will pay to make over an existing NPS building into an innovation laboratory, installing the equipment needed to engage in research. The cost of renovation is not yet known, said Microsoft’s principal investigator, Mark Dowd.
Unlike requests for proposals in which the federal government asks commercial companies to bid on contracts for payment, this type of agreement – a cooperative research and development agreement – is a legal framework that allows government agencies and companies to perform joint research. Federal agencies may provide personnel, equipment, facilities and intellectual property, but no funding. Usually both sides are able to file patents on discoveries. Who owns what in the end is negotiated.
NPS officials said the partnership with the tech company will enhance high-level research being done by its students, mostly experienced military officers. “It’s well known that industry these days is investing a tremendous amount in innovative technologies – more than the federal government – and they’re really at the cutting edge of these technologies,” said NPS Dean of Research Kevin Smith. “And so partnership is really to try to leverage those two things together.”
A main focus of the research will be exploring technological breakthroughs in edge computing and cloud-enhanced networks and how the Department of Defense can use those for operations. They will also research how the military can utilize such aspects as gaming, exercising, modeling and simulations to improve decision-making by commanders. In addition, they will find ways to improve distance learning to reach sailors and marines across the world.
“It gives us a chance, way early in the design and implementation cycle, to better shape research outcomes to address the problems we’ve all encountered in the fleet, both myself and my students,” said Cmdr. Chad Bollmann, faculty lead for the project.
The research will extend to exercises outside of the lab and onto the Sea Land Air Military Research laboratory located near the campus on Monterey Bay, as well as to Camp Roberts on the Monterey County/San Luis Obispo county border, said Senior Marine Representative Col. Randolph Pugh. In announcing the partnership, Pugh said it’s part of what’s been dubbed NPS Next, an initiative born after NPS experienced budget cutbacks and reorganization in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.