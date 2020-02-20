The Pacific Grove Unified School District has some infrastructure projects to tick off its to-do list, but before they can greenlight the projects, they need a blessing from voters.
When school facilities need fixing, school districts turn to bond measures. In PGUSD’s case, that would be Measure D, a $30 million bond on the March 3 ballot. The bond would go toward everything from replacing rusted playground equipment and aging pipes to meeting ADA requirements, repainting and re-roofing buildings. PGUSD Superintendent Ralph Porras notes that some schools are more than 80 years old.
If approved, Measure D would raise $30 million at a rate of 3 cents per $100 of assessed property value (not the current market rate). It would replace an existing bond until 2039.
If California’s Prop. 13 bond passes, PGUSD will also be seeking matching funds from the state. “That’s the beauty of this bond,” Porras says. “This extension comes at an ideal time in that if the state bond initiative also passes, we will be eligible for matching funds that are not usually accessible for our school district.” That’s because PGUSD is funded primarily through property taxes rather than by the state, but for big infrastructure projects like these, property taxes aren’t adequate.
The Monterey County Elections Department sent out notifications to inform P.G. voters of an error in election handbooks; although the factual information was correct, the “yes” and “no” were flipped. (A yes vote supports PGUSD issuing the bond.)
The measure needs 55 percent of the vote to pass. If it doesn’t pass on March 3, it is not guaranteed that all proposed projects will be completed.
