Risk and Reward

The office of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has criticized the Paraiso Springs proposal over fire safety.

A resort with 180 units could soon be built on the foothills of the Santa Lucia range near Soledad, bringing a needed economic boost to the area – but also considerable risk due to the likelihood of wildfires leaving the site isolated and indefensible.

Known as Paraiso Springs Resort, the project has been under development for as long as 20 years. In addition to the hotel, the proposal includes tennis courts, swimming pools and an outdoor amphitheater. On Oct. 30, the Monterey County Planning Commission will decide whether to grant the project’s developer a permit to begin construction. County planner Mike Novo says he intends to recommend approval.

Novo notes the chaparral dotting the hillside above the development site and the grassland below, acknowledging the fire hazard posed by the surrounding conditions. But he says the developer, John Thompson, has put in place measures to mitigate fire risk. “He has done everything he can,” Novo says.

One of the strongest voices calling for increased fire safety is that of the California Attorney General, who sent two letters to the county outlining weaknesses like the narrowness of the only access road.

The county’s response to the concerns appear in a 1,030-page environmental impact reportreleased this month, which includes two fire prevention plans.

Soledad Mayor Fred Ledesma says approval of the resort would be a win for “economic justice” in South County, bringing better-paying jobs and tourism dollars that are concentrated on the Monterey Peninsula. “It will let us spread our wings and allow people to come explore South County,” he says.

Asaf Shalev is a staff writer at the Monterey County Weekly. He covers higher education, the military, the environment, public lands and the geographic areas of Seaside, Monterey, Sand City, Big Sur and Carmel Valley.

