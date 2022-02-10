Despite approving the largest budget in the city’s history, $57 million for the 2021-22 and 2022-2023 fiscal years, and approving projects such as its first pump track and street repairs, the city of Marina finds itself short on funds for a critical need: a new fire station.
“While we are in a very strong financial position, we are not in the position that we need to be to provide the services that our city needs and demands,” says City Councilmember Cristina Medina Dirksen.
Marina currently has two fire stations: one on Palm Avenue and one at the airport. Since Marina has grown over the past 20 years, the Palm fire station is no longer in the center of the city. In addition, Marina doesn’t have a ladder truck – which costs roughly $1.5 million – nor a place to house it, since the fire station isn’t big enough. A ladder truck has become critical with taller buildings constructed in Marina.
“We need a ladder truck because right now, we do not have any way to climb up over second stories,” Marina Fire Chief Doug McCoun says.
Most of Marina’s recent growth is happening on the southern side of the city. Residential developments such as The Dunes, Sea Haven and Abrams Park are currently served by the Presidio of Monterey fire station, and fall within the 5-minute-20-second response time window recommended by the Marina Fire Department.
But the Presidio station is set to close or relocate by mid-2023 due to its lease with the Department of Defense ending – and if Marina’s Palm Avenue station serves those neighborhoods, fire officials estimate it would as much as double response times.
Options for Marina to fund a new fire station include floating a bond measure or implementing a new utility user tax. City staff will draft proposals to raise the estimated $17 million needed for a new station.
According to a study by the firm Citygate Associate, hired jointly by Marina and Seaside in 2021, the best location for a joint station is 2nd Avenue between Lightfighter Drive and Imjin Parkway.
