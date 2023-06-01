When the new executive director of the Housing Authority of the County of Monterey, Zulieka Boykin, came on board in December of last year, she inherited a set of monumental challenges after a string of directors came and went over several years, each leaving behind systemic problems that bogged down the system of issuing federal housing vouchers. One of the agency’s most pressing problems when she arrived was its failure to issue most of the 269 Covid-19 emergency housing vouchers it had in its possession. In January, Boykin reported to the HACM board of directors that only 74 were in use, or 27 percent.
Not only had nearly 200 vouchers gone unused since the start of the program in May 2021, a deadline was looming. HACM had to assign all of the emergency vouchers to recipients by the end of September 2023, or give them all back. Boykin declined to comment on why HACM had taken so long to issue vouchers before her arrival, instead focusing on efforts since she was hired. She and representatives of local agencies and nonprofits that serve people who are homeless began meeting weekly to increase the assignment of vouchers.
As of May 30, 139 people are in units and another 99 are actively searching for landlords to accept the vouchers, Boykin says, leaving 31 vouchers unassigned. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development records on May 30 show HACM with just under 50 percent of units leased, compared to 76 percent nationwide. Statewide, 74.6 percent of units are leased out of 17,206 emergency vouchers.
HUD issued the vouchers two years ago as the pandemic wore on with the goal of getting those most vulnerable – unhoused people, those about to lose their homes and those fleeing domestic violence – into safe, secure rental housing quickly. The plan was for each region’s Continuum of Care – in the case of Monterey and San Benito counties, the Continuum is the Coalition of Homeless Service Providers based in Seaside – to screen applicants, then refer them to HACM, the HUD-approved agency to approve applications and distribute vouchers.
According to Genevieve Lucas-Conwell, executive director of the Coalition, they have made 800 referrals to HACM as of May, a 3-to-1 ratio considered “best practice,” since some people who applied may drop off for different reasons or fail to qualify in the final application process. Lucas-Conwell says in the weekly meetings they’ve worked to identify those who are most vulnerable, such as those who are chronically homeless, people with families, or who have medical conditions, among other factors.
Once someone is referred to HACM, candidates work with case managers who assist them in getting their paperwork completed. If they are successfully assigned a voucher, the case manager assists them in securing housing.
Boykin says they are providing additional case management to assist the 99 people searching for housing. “Additionally, I hope we can increase landlord interest in the voucher program to offer more opportunities,” she says. That includes actions taken last year by HACM and approved by HUD to increase payments so landlords receive more in rent while tenants are able to pay less.
