Emergency room doctor Sameer Bakhda had worked the overnight shift at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula and he was tired. Despite his fatigue the afternoon of Oct. 23, he had an urgent message to deliver to the board of directors of the Central California Alliance for Health: Don’t cut Medi-Cal reimbursements to emergency room doctors. They’re on the front lines of not only saving people’s lives – CHOMP doctors treated eight suspected fentanyl overdoses in the preceding week – but also saving the nonprofit insurance provider money.
“You are never going to find a better partner than an emergency room physician,” he said, after outlining how he recently tracked down a $500 rabies vaccine at a pharmacy that would have cost $8,000 through the hospital. “We fix problems, we get through roadblocks, we take care of our patients no matter what.”
Board members and Alliance executives had a bigger number on their minds that afternoon: $57 million, the budget deficit so far in 2019. It’s another year of losses – in 2018 the deficit was $89.2 million, absorbed in part by the nonprofit’s reserves. Medical costs for its 343,000 members on Medi-Cal in Monterey, Santa Cruz and Merced counties are currently higher than payments received from the state, says CEO Stephanie Sonnenshine. A mix of reasons led to higher costs, including increasing provider payments in 2016.
The staff report for the Oct. 23 meeting cited a possible $3.4 million savings in 2020 if the Alliance “realigned” the percentage of what Medi-Cal reimburses emergency physicians to “industry standards.” The report also said that “staff do not anticipate any significant impact” to patient access, which one doctor angrily decried as “mind-boggling.”
Doctors in all three counties called in through video conferencing to the Salinas meeting, and said lower reimbursements would hurt the ability to attract and retain doctors in rural areas, trickling down to longer patient wait times.
“The longer your patients wait, they’re not getting any better,” Natividad emergency physician Jeffrey Bass said. “Some of them leave without being seen. And then they end up coming back three days later sicker and now they end up having to be admitted.”
Gary Tamkin, the head physician of Merced Medical Center’s emergency department, said he’d be forced to reduce staff immediately if the Alliance board approved the cuts. He also estimated his physicians – many of whom commute long distances to the Central Valley location – would see a 25-percent cut in pay and choose to go elsewhere.
Sonnenshine says proposed reimbursements are 20 percent above what the state pays. The Alliance is “addressing all costs associated with hospitals, including inpatient, outpatient and emergency department services,” she says. Last year the Alliance cut administrative staff costs.
In addition to pushback from doctors, some board members – including Max Cuevas, CEO of Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas, and Monterey County Supervisor Jane Parker – said they would need more data before they voting on the cuts. Sonnenshine says staff will evaluate feedback from the Oct. 23 meeting and return in 2020 with revised proposals designed to contain costs and ensure patient access.
