Thomas Pollacci didn’t know why, on June 11, he was removed from his cell at Salinas Valley State Prison and placed in front of a camera that would stream him into a hearing before Monterey County Superior Court Judge Sam Lavorato. In just two days, he was set to be released after serving more than eight years in prison for rape.
Instead, after asking both the judge and Deputy Public Defender Thomas O’Keefe “Uh, yeah, what is this for, exactly?” Pollacci heard that he would be transported back to Monterey County Jail and held without bail for a hearing that’s scheduled to take place July 14.
The point of that hearing: arraigning Pollacci on a petition by the District Attorney’s Office to have the former Carmel resident declared a sexually violent predator. If, after a trial, he is designated one, he would be sent to the Department of State Hospitals facility in Coalinga for an indeterminate period.
Sexually violent predators can petition annually for release, be recommended for outpatient treatment by DSH practitioners or be determined to no longer meet SVP criteria.
According to a confidential report from two psychologists that was inadvertently left in the public case file, Pollacci meets the criteria. While he ultimately went to prison for two rapes, and had previous convictions for sexual battery, law enforcement officers tracked a total of 14 victims over 28 years who said they were assaulted by him. The instances began in 1992, and continued until about 2008, when he was arrested in the rape of a former neighbor who came to town to visit friends and ended up at the Pollacci family-owned Ray’s Liquors.
In the report – which states there’s no indication that Pollacci ever participated in mental health services while in prison – Pollacci is quoted as telling one psychologist, “I think I was careless. I know I was wrong and I know I was living a selfish life, an unbalanced life. I didn’t know that if they said no and I didn’t stop, it was rape.”
