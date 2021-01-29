Monterey-based internet service provider Red Shift has shut down and sold its customer base to Razzolink, another regional internet service provider. Per an email to Red Shift customers, the transfer of Red Shift’s fixed wireless, DSL and web hosting services took place Nov. 1. (Razzolink says it was more like Dec. 1). The email also states that Red Shift will continue to work on its “core services” (IT support contracts, school district consulting, etc), but the company’s website is offline, its phone number is disconnected and a note on the door of its shuttered Monterey office directs would-be visitors to Razzolink.
While the email promised “no interruption” in service, multiple local customers tell the Weekly they’ve been experiencing issues with their redshift.com email addresses in recent weeks. Lance Monosoff, who has been a Red Shift customer “since the beginning of the internet,” calls the situation in which he wasn’t receiving emails for about a week “terribly frustrating.”
Razzolink owner Barbara Iacopi says the issue occurred when her company moved redshift.com email addresses from an old server to the host used by razzolink.com email addresses. Somewhere in this process, however, there was a “glitch,” she says. “All good intentions. Some things just don’t go smoothly.”
Iacopi says the issue is now resolved, and moving forward Red Shift customers can expect to keep their redshift.com email addresses and get reliable service through Razzolink. Tom Moore, who also experienced the email issue, says he was “pretty impressed” with Razzolink technical support, who must be getting “calls through the roof.”
