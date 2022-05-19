On May 10, Salinas City Council unanimously approved $8.1 million from the general fund to build what will be the city’s first community center in District 5. “We want something of similar value to the Hebbron Family Center,” Library and Community Services Department Director Kristin Lundquist said.
The city of Salinas has seven community centers spread across the city, but none are located in the North Salinas district. “We’re the only district that doesn’t have a community center or a community park, and we bring in the most revenue to the city,” says District 5 Councilmember Christie Cromeenes. “It’s going to give us a great place to have a meeting space, and be able to bring our seniors together as well.”
Lundquist laid out the vision for a potential way forward at Laurel Park, which would meet multiple city needs: a joint project with a new fire station and recreation center that will include an athletic field and neighborhood park.
In February, Salinas officials sent a request for $20 million in state funding to Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, for this proposal. If the city gets the funds, Salinas Fire Station 2 would move a few blocks to Laurel Park, out of the existing 70-year-old building, which can barely fit current fire trucks.
The proposal calls for getting the city’s busiest fire department off of a busy intersection at North Main Street and Laurel Drive; several minor collisions have occurred when engines are responding to calls. “Moving it off that intersection is one of the immediate benefits to public safety,” Interim Fire Chief Sam Klemek told the council. Another anticipated benefit is faster response times since it would be closer to Highway 101.
Regardless of the outcome on the state funds, the community center will be built, potentially at another District 5 location. (That option would also entail additional community outreach and meetings.) Salinas officials expect to find out as early as June if they receive state funding for the shared space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.