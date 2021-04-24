For seniors in Salinas, there’s good news – and good housing – on its way. On April 13, the City Council approved $1.1 million in state and federal grants to help Parkside Manor Housing Development double the number of units it has on Parkside Street near the Salinas Sports Complex.
Parkside is a senior apartment complex built in 1975, that currently has 88 units. The Monterey County Housing Authority Development Corporation, a nonprofit, low-income developer, will demolish those existing units and rebuild 160 affordable senior housing units. The work will be done in two phases, each comprising two buildings with 40 apartments in each.
Salinas Community Development Director Megan Hunter says the work will extend the life of the project by 55 years – and instead of paying the development impact fees up front, HDC is being allowed to pay them over those 55 years.
“We do that because we need affordable housing in the city,” Hunter says. “That’s a desperate need.”
HDC has built several projects in Monterey County, including the Castroville Farm Labor Center, Haciendas in Salinas, and the Monterey Street development in Soledad. Parkside buildings will have one – and two-bedroom apartments, constructed to be energy efficient and cost-effective to repair and manage.
In all, the city will invest $2.3 million in the construction of Parkside Phase I.
Salinas currently has $1 million in permanent local housing allocation funds from the California Department of Housing and Community Development; 75 percent of the funding is for multifamily affordable projects. In January, the city released a notice of availability for those funds, and HDC (Parkside’s developer) requested additional funding to complete the project.
The Salinas Department of Community Development reviewed their application and recommended approval of $357,540 in additional funds from the HOME Investment Partnership Program and $756,505 in other funds. Since the HOME funding increase was over 25 percent compared to the previous allocation, it required a public hearing, council approval, a public notice and 30 days of public review. The 30-day public comment period ended on April 13.
Hunter says HDC has been successful in relocating residents and minimizing displacement while developing housing projects.
The first phase of Parkside’s construction work is due to start on May 1, with an anticipated completion date by the end of 2022.
