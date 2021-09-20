Wander around the city of Salinas and you can find a range of flavors without even walking into a restaurant, from paleteros selling popsicles to fruit carts to full-fledged food trucks selling tacos, seafood and sandwiches.
The city’s current cap on the number of food truck vendors – 32 – appears to fall far short of this diverse culinary scene. The City Council in June began the process of modifying its street vendor ordinance, leading to a proposal that would allow 52 permits for stationary food trucks and remove the cap entirely for mobile food trucks. City officials also propose designating specific areas, such as parks and parking lots, for street food vendors to operate. In order to sell food at a private commercial property, a permit would be required under the proposed ordinance.
Sergio Alejo, owner of a restaurant and food truck both called Stonies, says it’s past time the city increased the number of permits. “There are a lot of trucks without permits,” he says. He’s hopeful it will legalize vendors and bring more money into the city.
Alejo’s food truck has been in operation for nine years, serving barbecue, bacon dogs and other meaty creations at farmers markets, festivals and events at Laguna Seca and the Monterey Fairgrounds. But Alejo has been on a waiting list for a permit in Salinas for eight years. “It’s unfortunate that we can’t operate in our own city,” he says.
According to a report by city staff, more than 370 people are on that waiting list.
Jose Urtiz owns three food trucks and the restaurant El Volcan. He thinks increasing the number of permits would benefit entrepreneurs who want to start a new business, but worries it would negatively impact current vendors – specifically by relocating those who currently work on high-traffic streets such as Alisal, Williams and Market. City staff recommend restricting vendors from high-collision intersections. “They want to ban several streets, and we’ve been there for years,” Urtiz says in Spanish, concerned about both the financial and emotional impact of relocating from East Alisal Street. “It doesn’t feel good when other business owners and residents are rejecting you when you are only doing your job.”
The City Council is set to vote on both parts of the ordinance (the permit cap and locations) on Sept. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.