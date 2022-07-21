July has been a difficult time for the city of Salinas. Even with celebratory occasions like the California Rodeo Salinas this week, there has been a spate of violent crimes: two homicides and an assault that ended in an officer-involved shooting in which the suspect was killed by police.
On July 5, police found Faith Elizabeth Valenzuela, 29, a cheer coach at Everett Alvarez High School, unconscious in a vehicle near Natividad hospital. She received CPR and was transported to the hospital, where she died from gunshot wounds. Two days later, Salinas PD arrested Jacob Bustamante, 22, for Valenzuela’s murder.
Six days later, around 11pm on Monday, July 11, Javier “Jumby” Mora, 25, was shot and killed at his home on Homestead Avenue, allegedly by a friend. Police say Mora had an argument with the suspect, Angel Odon Herrera, who shot Mora, a student at CSU Monterey Bay, several times. When police arrived, they found Mora’s dad battling with Herrera, who was arrested at the scene. On July 17 Mora’s family held candlelight outside their home in his memory.
Two days later, on the night of Wednesday, July 13, another friendship went wrong with violent consequences. A 64-year-old retiree describes sitting with his friend of 45 years watching TV, when the friend asked for money he owed; a dispute devolved, with the guest picking up first a baseball bat and swinging at the friend, then a sword and stabbing him, per an account from the victim, who asked not to be named. He ran next door and the neighbor called the police, then he watched in horror as their confrontation with his longtime friend concluded with police shooting and killing the man, whose identity has not yet been publicly released, in the front yard. (The California Department of Justice is investigating this officer-involved shooting.)
As of July 19, eight murders have happened in Salinas this year. Last year, the city reported nine from January to July. “It does seem like, with the recent homicides that we’ve had, there’s an uptick in violence, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary,” says Miguel Cabrera, spokesperson for the Salinas Police Department.
The data for 2021, when there were 16 murders, and 2022 to date reflects an increase over the two previous years, but is still shy of a record number of 40 reported in 2015.
Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig says she feels safe in Salinas, and stresses that feeling safe is part of quality of life. She adds that a critical part of that is trust, which also helps the police make arrests and solve crimes – an area where she sees progress. “The community feels comfortable sharing information,” Craig says.
For example, a fourth and final suspect in a double homicide in August 2021 was arrested on July 13, after nearly a year of following leads.
Cabrera notes that Salinas PD has arrested suspects in all eight homicides that have happened this year. “We’re in a good positive streak as far as that goes, where we have cleared homicides going back to last year,” he says. “This doesn’t always happen.”
