Thanks to social media, we’ve all seen the pictures: Parties at private homes that spill into the neighborhood, large gatherings at local parks, including unauthorized basketball and soccer tournaments.
The city of Salinas has reached a turning point when it comes to such events, as it relates to enforcing Covid-19 protocols. While once they relied on gently educating people about the rules, they’re now pivoting to enforcement.
“We’ve been educating long enough,” says Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig. She adds that, given it’s been a year since county Health Officer Edward Moreno issued the shelter-in-place order, by now everyone should know they have to wear masks and distance from people who are not members of their households and avoid gathering with over 10 people.
“It is important to make sure that we are doing our part as a city to proactively lower our numbers,” Craig says. Salinas is home to roughly 35 percent of Monterey County’s population, but more than 46 percent of confirmed Covid-19 cases.
During Salinas City Council’s Feb. 16 meeting, and after City Manager Steve Carrigan highlighted Covid-19 violations and large gatherings happening in town, the council unanimously approved enforcement would be the main goal. People and businesses found not following the rules would be cited – on first violation, $100, rising to $200 for a second and $500 for a third violation.
Carrigan says if the fines aren’t deterring people, he will ask the council to raise the dollar amounts.
After that vote, Carrigan says he spoke with Police Chief Adele Fresé and asked her to start enforcement at community parks and businesses. Salinas Police Department spokesperson Miguel Cabrera says that in 2020, the department issued 35 citations. So far in 2021, less than a dozen have been issued.
Cabrera says officers will provide a warning before issuing citations.
Craig notes that other agencies, such as the fire department and code enforcement division, also enforce Covid-19 protocols. The council is also considering hiring a third party to handle Covid-19 enforcement; they want police to focus on their regular duties rather than dispersing gatherings.
Frank Savino, owner of AquaBlue Skin & Body Spa in Oldtown, says the city should be protecting small businesses instead of spying on them. For example, Dubber’s, an Oldtown bar and eatery, was fined because they placed a couple of tall tables outside where people could stand and wait for their to-go orders.
Small business owners have raised concerns that protocols, such as 25-percent capacity, are not being enforced on larger businesses. On Dec. 26, Councilmember Anthony Rocha tweeted that what he saw in Northridge Mall was troubling and he wanted to meet with city staff and the mall’s management.
“It is my belief if they are to stay open they must do a better job of adhering to public health guidelines,” Rocha stated. Since then, the mall has updated its Covid-19 protocols but residents report that malls remain at over 25-percent capacity on the weekends.
Carrigan says he understands the frustration small business owners are feeling. “We are trying to bring fairness to the local economy,” he says. “That’s the best we can do.”
