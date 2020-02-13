A classic growth versus no-growth battle is being waged just over the county line in San Benito County in the March 3 election, and its outcome could have a significant impact on the North County and anyone who travels the 101-156 highway corridor between Prunedale and Gilroy. If passed, Measure K could change zoning in four locations from agricultural to commercial allowing for small shopping centers, hotels and up to 120 units of housing.
Measure K landed on the ballot after the citizens action group Protect Our Rural Communities gathered enough signatures in one month to challenge a unanimous vote by the San Benito Board of Supervisors on Sept. 24 approving the zoning changes.
The new ordinance created four commercial “nodes,” stretching north from San Juan Road in Aromas to Betabel Road.
Those opposing the zoning changes – including former Congressman Sam Farr, who for 20 years represented the area in District 20 – say the new zoning would create leapfrog development in a heavily congested traffic corridor. Andy Hsia-Coron, president of the citizens group, predicts more traffic collisions and jams in a region known for them. The commercial nodes would also disrupt wildlife, cultural resources and water availability, he says.
San Benito Supervisor Anthony Botelho, representing the district where the nodes are located, argues the measure would protect the surrounding agricultural lands from further development and will bring needed revenue into county coffers.
“These people are traveling north and south already, if they’re not spending dollars in Monterey County they’re spending them in Santa Clara County, and in between in San Benito, it’s zero,” Botelho says.
The Yes on K forces argue the measure would bring jobs to the county, and while most would be low-wage service jobs, Botelho says other higher-wage jobs would be created, including county government jobs such as hiring a new sheriff’s deputy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.