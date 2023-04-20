Starting in the late 1960s, Sand City, population 325, established a reputation as a hub for local artists as a place to both work and live. Though the city is almost entirely concrete and buildings – aside from some dune habitat – it possesses a certain industrial-chic vibe that feels light, not deadening.
That became even more true in late 2019 with the arrival of now-former city manager Aaron Blair, who catalyzed the conversion of a maintenance yard into the Sand City Art Park, and ushered in the creation of murals that now splash the city with color. City Manager Vibeke Norgaard has built off that momentum.
Sand City City Council has been a crucial cultivator of the city’s artistic vibe, perhaps most critically with its unflagging support of the city’s West End Celebration. In that respect, the council has been a force multiplier in the region, and on April 18, the council weighed in on who to appoint to a seat vacated by former councilmember Kim Cruz who, due to medical reasons, last attended a meeting in December.
Four candidates each made their pitch at a council meeting on April 4. Two weeks later, on April 18, the council appointed Marilee Diaz, a resident of Sand City for more than 20 years and who has nearly 25 years of office management and bookkeeping experience. Before that, she was a sergeant at Fort Ord.
But the biggest news in Sand City right now is that local artist Jayson Fann, who fashions art pieces out of salvaged wooden trunks, roots and branches, is installing a temporary outdoor art installation on a vacant lot adjacent to The Independent building. The project began on April 17.
Walking through the lot on April 18, where several pieces of wood have already been trucked in on flatbed trailers, Fann waxes philosophical about the pieces he collects and transforms into art, often percussion instruments.
“Each kind of wood has its own shape, its own vocabulary,” he says. One piece on a trailer is a giant hunk of a 1,500-year old redwood, still awaiting transformation, that Fann says the Coast Guard originally thought was a whale (it was later towed into Monterey Harbor).
Fann’s vision for the installation is to create a botanical garden from plants (many already on site) that he’s cultivated, and make it a theater for musicians and other artists to gather and perform. While it won’t be fully completed until the West End Celebration in August, he plans to have open hours to visit before then, and is hoping he can get volunteers to help with the buildout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.