As the Covid-19 pandemic continues disrupting life across the globe, bottlenecks in key supply chains are trickling down to the consumer in surprising ways. Because the situation remains dynamic, it’s hard to project what, if any, impacts that may have on the local economy.
One city paying close attention to the issue is Seaside, where auto sales have accounted for roughly one-third to one-half of the city’s sales tax revenue over the last five years, and about 15 percent of the city’s overall revenue.
“When the budget was created, we thought auto sales would be the Achilles [heel], but it turned out not to be,” Seaside Finance Director Victor Damiani says. “We haven’t seen a decline yet.”
That may yet change due to supply chain constraints, but so far, the opposite has been true. In the 2020-2021 fiscal year – the numbers from which have not yet been audited – the city’s sales tax revenue related to autos and transportation jumped to $7.58 million from $4.56 million in 2019-2020. The projected 2021-2022 revenues are $7.69 million.
But potential trouble is brewing, as those in the market for a new or used car might know: Demand for new and used cars is far exceeding supply, and as a result, is driving up prices. Reportedly, this supply shortage is primarily being driven by a shortage of semiconductor chips that modern cars have come to rely on for things like increasing fuel efficiency and emergency braking. According to an Aug. 3 report from Reuters, General Motors announced it was idling three of its North American plants due to the shortage, which came a week after the plants restarted production after shutting down earlier this year due to the lack of chips.
C.J. Hawkes, an internet sales associate at Seaside Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, says the dealership is selling cars before they even get delivered to the lot.
“I have people calling constantly from different area codes, looking for a specific vehicle,” Hawkes says, adding that a particular dealership might have the only model in the state for a particular color a customer wants.
“It’s a seller’s market right now,” Hawkes says, adding that the chip shortage is affecting not just the cars themselves, but other electronic devices like key fobs. As a result, he estimates the dealership’s inventory is about one-third of normal.
“I’m usually three rows deep,” Hawkes says. “Right now I just have one row. That’s why used car prices are crazy – trade-in prices are about 20-percent more than they normally are.”
Miguel Ruiz, an internet sales associate at Seaside’s Val Strough Honda, is seeing the same dynamic play out at his dealership, where they normally have up to about 300 new cars in their inventory. Now, he says, it’s down to about 20.
And as for increased trade-in values, he says, it’s unprecedented. “I had a customer two years ago who paid $22,000 for [their vehicle]. Now it’s worth $21,000,” Ruiz says. “In the history of the auto industry, it’s never worked like that.”
