For the past three-plus years, a group of Seaside residents, volunteering for the nonprofit Friends of Seaside Parks (FOSPA), has been planting and tending native plants in various parks around the city, the largest being Lincoln Cunningham Park, which is three acres.
That’s included thousands of hours on the weekends for those volunteers – who have weeded and watered the native plant gardens – not to mention all the hours spent acquiring plants and planning garden projects.
So it was quite a surprise for Cathy Rivera, who’s helped spearhead various projects, to find out during Seaside’s Environmental Commission meeting Nov. 7 that Seaside might be drilling a test well at Lincoln Cunningham Park in the garden FOSPA has planted and tended.
Rivera later talked to Councilmember Dave Pacheco and Mayor Ian Oglesby about it, as well as Seaside City Manager Jaime Fontes. She told Fontes something to the effect of, “It would be devastating if it was torn up.”
It appears the city is making a course correction: The site for the test well is still being assessed, and the city will strive to avoid FOSPA’s gardens.
Regardless of the location, Seaside does need a new well. Its municipal water system, which serves about 790 hookups and about 3,300 residents, only has one functional well. It failed last July and went offline for a month.
During that time, the city was forced to buy water from Cal Am to serve its customers, despite Cal Am having no excess water to give, which is an untenable long-term solution.
By law, the city needs to have a backup well, but exactly where it will be located remains undetermined.
