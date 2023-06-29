Hold your “safe-and-sane” fireworks – they are not allowed in most of Monterey County, including all unincorporated areas. They are permitted only in the cities of Marina, Seaside, Salinas, Gonzales, Soledad, Greenfield and King City.
On the Monterey Peninsula, particularly in Seaside, the police department will be taking a more hands-on approach to shutting down illegal fireworks activity. This year, setting off illegal fireworks in Seaside can land you with a fine of $1,000, or even a trip to jail. In Salinas, getting caught with illegal fireworks can cost you a minimum of $1,500. (Salinas is sticking to administrative citations only this year.)
“There’s a split in our community. We have a large portion of people that love [illegal fireworks] and you have the other sector that are traumatized by it,” Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges says. “Some people leave for weeks because they cannot stand to be in the area. It can get uncontrollable.”
Borges says the department has tried to move away from criminal citations in previous years, and officers will still hand out administrative citations, but activity has only been getting worse. This year, on the days before, during, and after the Fourth of July, the department will partner with the fire department and have a command post dedicated solely to illegal firework activity. They will deploy drones in known problem areas, have undercover officers sussing out fireworks activity, and there will be a reward system for those who call in with information that leads to an arrest.
“Of course there are other things our resources could be better spent on,” Borges says, noting that there will still be extra officers on duty to handle the uptick in DUIs, violent crime or large parties that happen with any holiday.
“I don’t want to mislead anyone – there will be fireworks this year – but we’re tapping into all our resources to see a reduction in the future,” Borges adds. “It’s not going to happen overnight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.