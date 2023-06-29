After 40 years in Seaside, appliance equipment distributor Mack Stove Co. has closed its brick-and-mortar retail presence and put its building at 705 Broadway Ave. up for sale – though the company’s business will continue online.
Mack Stove closed its Broadway shop at the end of March, with owner Mike Spalletta planning to transition its inventory of appliance parts and components to an online platform called MSC Supply. The company had been at the Seaside location since 1983 and previously also had stores on Lighthouse Avenue in Monterey and in Salinas.
After acquiring the appliance business from the Mack family in the 1970s, Spalletta’s father Dan bought the lot at the corner of Broadway and Alhambra Street in the early 1980s and built the two-story building that housed Mack Stove’s Seaside store. While Dan Spalletta officially retired in 2018, Mike says his father, now 76, continued to work around the shop until Mike finally convinced him that they should transition the business online.
“I had been pressing him for years [to close the store],” Mike Spalletta says. “The landscape’s changed, and Covid showed us the direction it was going in pretty quick.” Mike says the decision was made well before his father suffered a stroke this spring, from which he’s recovering.
The Spallettas are now selling the Broadway building, which is listed for $1.275 million. Listing agent Jeff Davi of KW Commercial says the property is ripe for a mixed-use redevelopment project, potentially allowing a three – or four-story residential building with ground-floor retail space on Seaside’s main commercial corridor.
(0) comments
