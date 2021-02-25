The head of the Seaside Police union has been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation, and has been banned from stepping foot inside the police department or any city building not open to the general public until that investigation is complete.
In a Feb. 19 email to the police department, a copy of which was obtained by the Weekly, Seaside Deputy Police Chief Judy Veloz writes that Cpl. Alex Sakhrani’s peace officer powers are temporarily suspended, but describes his being placed on leave as “non-disciplinary and non-punitive.” He will receive full salary and benefits, she wrote.
Seaside City Manager Craig Malin confirms the authenticity of the email, but says that neither he nor anyone else from the city could comment.
According to a source with knowledge of the situation who asked to remain anonymous because they are not authorized to speak to the media, the investigation centers on allegations that Sakhrani used excessive force on more than one occasion.
In January, as head of the Seaside Police Officers Association, Sakhrani signed off on a document called a “Side Letter of Agreement” between the city and the POA, in which temporary concessions brought about by the pandemic that were placed on POA members were removed. Sworn employees assigned to patrol received a 2.5-percent salary increase as of Jan. 21, and will receive a second 2.5-percent increase as of April 3.
In a June 2020 interview, when Seaside Councilmember Jon Wizard called for the city’s police department to be defunded, Sakhrani told a KSBW reporter the department engaged in a lot of community outreach, but needed proper funding to operate.
“Police departments run 24/7 every single day of the year, so [the budget’s] going to be higher than any other department in a city,” he said.
Sakhrani forwarded a request for comment to Josh Olander, an attorney with the Mastagani law firm who represents the POA. Olander acknowledged that while Sakhrani is on paid administrative leave, adds that it is a confidential personnel matter and won't comment on the underlying details. He says that claims Sakhrani is being investigated for excessive use of force are "false."
Olander adds that Sakhrani is a 16-year veteran of the SPD and "is an excellent steward of the POA."
