Because McKeel Hagerty is a regular at the finest concours and most elegant events, you wouldn’t expect him to be readily impressed by any old soiree. But when he attended the kickoff to Car Week known then as McCall’s Motorworks Revival, Hagerty was stunned.
“I’ve never had my eyes pop out more,” the CEO of Hagerty recalls, referring to the event as an aspirational destination. “I was blown away – all these great companies showing off their latest and greatest.”
McCall’s Motorworks Revival ranked with Concours d’Elegance and Gordon McCall’s other Car Week feature, The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, in the glorification of lifestyle. After the 2021 gala, however, Gordon and Molly McCall decided it was time to step back.
Enter Hagerty. The Michigan-based classic car insurance and luxury lifestyle firm has reimagined the annual event as Motorlux. As the name suggests, the annual fete will continue to celebrate collector and exotic vehicles and other trappings of wealth.
Motorlux is adding depth to its culinary lineup. A dozen chefs are taking part, many of them local standouts. Matthew Beaudin, chef at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, will be serving sustainable seafood. Jérôme Viel from the Carmel Valley institution Jerome’s Market will also be on hand, along with event regular Tim Wood of Woody’s at the Airport. The idea is to create an elevated culinary event vibe.
“We wanted it to be like a wine and food festival,” says Hagerty’s events manager, Logan Calkins. “This is an international event, but we wanted it to have local flavor.”
There is one unexpected but welcome change in place as Motorlux debuts, however.
“There will be parking for everyone,” Calkins promises with a verbal exclamation mark.
Motorlux is one of three events new to the Car Week lineup.
Auction on the Tarmac
Also on the Motorlux docket will be a display of vehicles slated for The Monterey Jet Center Auction, a first-time addition to Car Week shepherded by the recently established auction house Broad Arrow. Sean Connery’s personal Austin-Healey DB5, the car preferred by James Bond, is part of the 90-vehicle collection.
Meanwhile, Thursday’s Broad Arrow’s Monterey Jet Center Auction field includes a 1939 Mercedes-Benz 540K Sindelfingen Spezial roadster awarded by the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and the Amelia Island Concours. It’s expected to fetch $8 million. The estimate for a 1995 Ferrari F50 is pegged at $5 million.
“This event sets the tone [for Car Week],” Hagerty says. “We’re really excited about it.”
An Uphill Climb
The Corkscrew at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has often been described as a wild six-story plunge. On Sunday, Aug. 21, it will still be wild, but for the first time ever, cars will race up the twisting course.
The timed hill climb involves over 60 vintage cars – from a 1925 Bugatti Type 25 to a 2021 Tesla Model S – in two sessions, racing from the finish line to the top of the Corkscrew. It’s part of a community day to wrap up the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, with food trucks, historic vehicles and more.
“Up the Corkscrew is an unprecedented experience that’s really going to be exciting,” said Bruce Canepa, who plans to enter several cars. “I don’t know who will enjoy it more, the drivers or the fans.”
So Much To See
Car Week is a full schedule of events over 10 days.
Aug. 12 • Friday
Concours at Pasadera
3-6pm, $85-$195
The Club at Pasadera, 100 Pasadera Drive, Monterey
Car Week KickOff
5-7pm, Free
Alvarado Street, Monterey
Aug. 13 • Saturday
Rolex Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion
8:30am-5:30pm, $40
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas
Aug. 14 • Sunday
Rolex Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion
8:30am-5:30pm, $40
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas
Aug. 15 • Monday
Automobilia
10am-6pm, $20
Embassy Suites, 1441 Canyon del Rey Blvd., Seaside
Porsche Monterey Classic
4-8pm, Free
Porsche Monterey, 1781 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside
Aug. 16 • Tuesday
Automobilia
10am-6pm, $20
Embassy Suites, 1441 Canyon del Rey Blvd., Seaside
Classic Motorsports Magazine Monterey Kickoff
3-7pm, Free
Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove
Aug. 17 • Wednesday
Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion
8:30am-6pm, $30 (packages available)
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas
Auction Previews:
Bonhams
9am-6pm, $40
Quail Lodge & Golf Club, 8000 Valley Greens Drive, Carmel
RM Sotheby’s
10am-7pm, $40
Monterey Conference Center, 1 Portola Plaza, Monterey
Gooding & Company
10am-6pm, $40
Parc du Concours, Forest Lake and Stevenson, Pebble Beach
Automobilia
10am-6pm, $20
Embassy Suites, 1441 Canyon del Rey Blvd., Seaside
Prancing Ponies Women’s Car Show
11am-4pm, Free
Ocean Avenue, Carmel
The Little Car Show
Noon-5pm, Free
Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove
Hagerty Motorlux
5-10pm, $450-$700
Monterey Jet Center, 300 Sky Park Drive, Monterey
Aug. 18 • Thursday
Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance
7am-Noon, Free
Concours cars take to the road, touring 17 Mile Drive and Highway 1
Mecum Auction
8am-6pm, $30/gate, free/12 and under
Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa, 1 Old Golf Course Road, Monterey
Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion
8:30am-6pm, $30 (packages available)
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas
Auction Previews:
Bonhams
9am-6pm, $40
Quail Lodge & Golf Club, 8000 Valley Greens Drive, Carmel
Monterey Jet Center
9am-3pm, Free
Monterey Jet Center, 300 Sky Park Drive, Monterey
Gooding & Company
9am-6pm, $40
Parc du Concours, Forest Lake and Stevenson, Pebble Beach
RM Sotheby’s
10am-4pm, $40
Monterey Conference Center, 1 Portola Plaza, Monterey
Pebble Beach Retro Auto
9:30am-5:30pm, Free
Concours Village, Forest Lake and Stevenson, Pebble Beach
Legends of the Autobahn
9am-3pm, Free
Pacific Grove Golf Links, 77 Asilomar Blvd., Pacific Grove
Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum
1:30pm; 3:30pm, Free (reservation required)
Concours Village, Forest Lake and Stevenson, Pebble Beach
Aug. 19 • Friday
Werks Reunion
7am-3pm, Free
Monterey Pines Golf Course, 1250 Garden Road, Monterey
Mecum Auction
8am-6pm, $30/gate, free/12 and under
Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa, 1 Old Golf Course Road, Monterey
Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion
8:30am-6pm, $30 (packages available)
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas
Auction Previews:
Bonhams
8-11am, $40
Quail Lodge & Golf Club, 8000 Valley Greens Drive, Carmel
Gooding & Company
9am-6pm, $40
Parc du Concours, Forest Lake and Stevenson, Pebble Beach
RM Sotheby’s
10am-4pm, $40
Monterey Conference Center, 1 Portola Plaza, Monterey
Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum
9am; 11am; 3pm, Free (reservation required)
Concours Village, Forest Lake and Stevenson, Pebble Beach
Pebble Beach Retro Auto
9:30am-5:30pm, Free
Concours Village, Forest Lake and Stevenson, Pebble Beach
The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering
10am-4pm, Sold out
Quail Lodge & Golf Club, 8205 Valley Greens Drive, Carmel
Rotary Concours Auto Rally
Noon-6pm, Free
Lighthouse and Forest Avenues, Pacific Grove
Aug. 20 • Saturday
Mecum Auction
8am-6pm, $30/gate, free/12 and under
Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa, 1 Old Golf Course Road, Monterey
Concours d’LeMons
8am-1pm, Free
City Hall, 440 Harcourt Ave., Seaside
Auction Previews:
Gooding & Company
9am-6pm, $40
Parc du Concours, Forest Lake and Stevenson, Pebble Beach
RM Sotheby’s
10am-4pm, $40
Monterey Conference Center, 1 Portola Plaza, Monterey
Concorso Italiano
10am-3pm, $215-$610
Bayonet & Black Horse Golf Course, 1 McClure Way, Seaside
Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum
Noon, 1:30pm, 3pm, Free (reservation required)
Concours Village, Forest Lake and Stevenson, Pebble Beach
Exotics on Broadway
1-6pm, Free
Broadway and Fremont, Seaside
Ferrari Event
4-6:30pm, $75
The Barnyard Shopping Village, Carmel
Aug. 21 • Sunday
Community Day and Hill Climb
7am-2pm, $35
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas
Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance
10:30am-5pm, $500-$900
Pebble Beach Golf Links, 1700 17 Mile Drive, Pebble Beach
Note: Some free events may charge for parking.
