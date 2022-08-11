Party On

“Car culture is when car people get together and get to know each other,” says Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty. “It’s a unique feature of the car scene.” Hagerty presents Motorlux as the kickoff to Car Week, which this year also sees two new events.

 DANIEL DREIFUSS

Because McKeel Hagerty is a regular at the finest concours and most elegant events, you wouldn’t expect him to be readily impressed by any old soiree. But when he attended the kickoff to Car Week known then as McCall’s Motorworks Revival, Hagerty was stunned.

“I’ve never had my eyes pop out more,” the CEO of Hagerty recalls, referring to the event as an aspirational destination. “I was blown away – all these great companies showing off their latest and greatest.”

McCall’s Motorworks Revival ranked with Concours d’Elegance and Gordon McCall’s other Car Week feature, The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, in the glorification of lifestyle. After the 2021 gala, however, Gordon and Molly McCall decided it was time to step back.

Enter Hagerty. The Michigan-based classic car insurance and luxury lifestyle firm has reimagined the annual event as Motorlux. As the name suggests, the annual fete will continue to celebrate collector and exotic vehicles and other trappings of wealth.

Motorlux is adding depth to its culinary lineup. A dozen chefs are taking part, many of them local standouts. Matthew Beaudin, chef at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, will be serving sustainable seafood. Jérôme Viel from the Carmel Valley institution Jerome’s Market will also be on hand, along with event regular Tim Wood of Woody’s at the Airport. The idea is to create an elevated culinary event vibe.

“We wanted it to be like a wine and food festival,” says Hagerty’s events manager, Logan Calkins. “This is an international event, but we wanted it to have local flavor.”

There is one unexpected but welcome change in place as Motorlux debuts, however.

“There will be parking for everyone,” Calkins promises with a verbal exclamation mark.

Motorlux is one of three events new to the Car Week lineup.

Auction on the Tarmac

Also on the Motorlux docket will be a display of vehicles slated for The Monterey Jet Center Auction, a first-time addition to Car Week shepherded by the recently established auction house Broad Arrow. Sean Connery’s personal Austin-Healey DB5, the car preferred by James Bond, is part of the 90-vehicle collection.

Meanwhile, Thursday’s Broad Arrow’s Monterey Jet Center Auction field includes a 1939 Mercedes-Benz 540K Sindelfingen Spezial roadster awarded by the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and the Amelia Island Concours. It’s expected to fetch $8 million. The estimate for a 1995 Ferrari F50 is pegged at $5 million.

“This event sets the tone [for Car Week],” Hagerty says. “We’re really excited about it.”

An Uphill Climb

The Corkscrew at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has often been described as a wild six-story plunge. On Sunday, Aug. 21, it will still be wild, but for the first time ever, cars will race up the twisting course.

The timed hill climb involves over 60 vintage cars – from a 1925 Bugatti Type 25 to a 2021 Tesla Model S – in two sessions, racing from the finish line to the top of the Corkscrew. It’s part of a community day to wrap up the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, with food trucks, historic vehicles and more.

“Up the Corkscrew is an unprecedented experience that’s really going to be exciting,” said Bruce Canepa, who plans to enter several cars. “I don’t know who will enjoy it more, the drivers or the fans.”

So Much To See

Car Week is a full schedule of events over 10 days.

Aug. 12 • Friday

Concours at Pasadera

3-6pm, $85-$195

The Club at Pasadera, 100 Pasadera Drive, Monterey

Car Week KickOff

5-7pm, Free

Alvarado Street, Monterey

Aug. 13 • Saturday

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion

8:30am-5:30pm, $40

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas

Aug. 14 • Sunday

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion

8:30am-5:30pm, $40

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas

Aug. 15 • Monday

Automobilia

10am-6pm, $20

Embassy Suites, 1441 Canyon del Rey Blvd., Seaside

Porsche Monterey Classic

4-8pm, Free

Porsche Monterey, 1781 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside

Aug. 16 • Tuesday

Automobilia

10am-6pm, $20

Embassy Suites, 1441 Canyon del Rey Blvd., Seaside

Classic Motorsports Magazine Monterey Kickoff

3-7pm, Free

Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove

Aug. 17 • Wednesday

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

8:30am-6pm, $30 (packages available)

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas

Auction Previews:

Bonhams

9am-6pm, $40

Quail Lodge & Golf Club, 8000 Valley Greens Drive, Carmel

RM Sotheby’s

10am-7pm, $40

Monterey Conference Center, 1 Portola Plaza, Monterey

Gooding & Company

10am-6pm, $40

Parc du Concours, Forest Lake and Stevenson, Pebble Beach

Automobilia

10am-6pm, $20

Embassy Suites, 1441 Canyon del Rey Blvd., Seaside

Prancing Ponies Women’s Car Show

11am-4pm, Free

Ocean Avenue, Carmel

The Little Car Show

Noon-5pm, Free

Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove

Hagerty Motorlux

5-10pm, $450-$700

Monterey Jet Center, 300 Sky Park Drive, Monterey

Aug. 18 • Thursday

Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance

7am-Noon, Free

Concours cars take to the road, touring 17 Mile Drive and Highway 1

Mecum Auction

8am-6pm, $30/gate, free/12 and under

Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa, 1 Old Golf Course Road, Monterey

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

8:30am-6pm, $30 (packages available)

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas

Auction Previews:

Bonhams

9am-6pm, $40

Quail Lodge & Golf Club, 8000 Valley Greens Drive, Carmel

Monterey Jet Center

9am-3pm, Free

Monterey Jet Center, 300 Sky Park Drive, Monterey

Gooding & Company

9am-6pm, $40

Parc du Concours, Forest Lake and Stevenson, Pebble Beach

RM Sotheby’s

10am-4pm, $40

Monterey Conference Center, 1 Portola Plaza, Monterey

Pebble Beach Retro Auto

9:30am-5:30pm, Free

Concours Village, Forest Lake and Stevenson, Pebble Beach

Legends of the Autobahn

9am-3pm, Free

Pacific Grove Golf Links, 77 Asilomar Blvd., Pacific Grove

Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum

1:30pm; 3:30pm, Free (reservation required)

Concours Village, Forest Lake and Stevenson, Pebble Beach

Aug. 19 • Friday

Werks Reunion

7am-3pm, Free

Monterey Pines Golf Course, 1250 Garden Road, Monterey

Mecum Auction

8am-6pm, $30/gate, free/12 and under

Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa, 1 Old Golf Course Road, Monterey

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

8:30am-6pm, $30 (packages available)

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas

Auction Previews:

Bonhams

8-11am, $40

Quail Lodge & Golf Club, 8000 Valley Greens Drive, Carmel

Gooding & Company

9am-6pm, $40

Parc du Concours, Forest Lake and Stevenson, Pebble Beach

RM Sotheby’s

10am-4pm, $40

Monterey Conference Center, 1 Portola Plaza, Monterey

Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum

9am; 11am; 3pm, Free (reservation required)

Concours Village, Forest Lake and Stevenson, Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach Retro Auto

9:30am-5:30pm, Free

Concours Village, Forest Lake and Stevenson, Pebble Beach

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

10am-4pm, Sold out

Quail Lodge & Golf Club, 8205 Valley Greens Drive, Carmel

Rotary Concours Auto Rally

Noon-6pm, Free

Lighthouse and Forest Avenues, Pacific Grove

Aug. 20 • Saturday

Mecum Auction

8am-6pm, $30/gate, free/12 and under

Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa, 1 Old Golf Course Road, Monterey

Concours d’LeMons

8am-1pm, Free

City Hall, 440 Harcourt Ave., Seaside

Auction Previews:

Gooding & Company

9am-6pm, $40

Parc du Concours, Forest Lake and Stevenson, Pebble Beach

RM Sotheby’s

10am-4pm, $40

Monterey Conference Center, 1 Portola Plaza, Monterey

Concorso Italiano

10am-3pm, $215-$610

Bayonet & Black Horse Golf Course, 1 McClure Way, Seaside

Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum

Noon, 1:30pm, 3pm, Free (reservation required)

Concours Village, Forest Lake and Stevenson, Pebble Beach

Exotics on Broadway

1-6pm, Free

Broadway and Fremont, Seaside

Ferrari Event

4-6:30pm, $75

The Barnyard Shopping Village, Carmel

Aug. 21 • Sunday

Community Day and Hill Climb

7am-2pm, $35

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

10:30am-5pm, $500-$900

Pebble Beach Golf Links, 1700 17 Mile Drive, Pebble Beach

Note: Some free events may charge for parking.

