Graduating CSU Monterey Bay seniors Jasmine Bhardwaj and Rebecca Harbison and their classmates weren’t going to give up on reaching the finish line when Covid-19 sent them into a new world of remote learning in March 2020. “We definitely rolled up our sleeves and made the most of the situation,” says Bhardwaj, outgoing Associated Student Body president.
It was a challenge: Some students had difficulty accessing reliable internet, were caring for family members or had difficulty staying motivated.
Harbison, an outgoing ASB vice president, says some students gave up, opting to take time off until the pandemic subsides or enrolling in online universities. One student she was partnered with in a class told her, “I’m sorry I just can’t handle this,” before dropping out.
The Office of the Registrar reports that 245 students have withdrawn since last fall, out of more than 7,400 students that began the 2020-21 year. The fall 2019 semester saw a combined 7,650 full-time and part-time students registered.
Now the university is poised to go back in the fall to 50-percent in-person instruction, with 10 percent in a hybrid of in-person and online and another 40 percent online with a mix of livestreamed and recorded lectures.
Harbison, who has worked as a tour guide for CSUMB for the last two years, including conducting virtual tours during the pandemic, says she’s noticed an uptick in interest from prospective students. Administrators say it’s too early to predict next year’s enrollment but it’s tracking slightly higher than the same time last year.
Hartnell College is also aiming for 50-percent in-person instruction this fall, with hopes for 100 percent by spring 2022. The community college experienced a 7-percent decrease in full-time students last fall and a 33-percent decrease in overall head count, which includes both full-time and part-time students. The drop is mostly in part-time students, says spokesperson Scott Faust.
“That’s the pattern that we’ve seen. It makes sense because if you’re struggling with the pandemic, new demands, maybe new financial challenges, you might take a step back from your education,” he says.
Last month Hartnell administrators sent a survey to students who stopped taking classes or dropped out. Out of nearly 200 who responded, 10 percent said they stopped because of the switch to distance learning, 9 percent cited Covid-related issues and another 9 percent said they had to care for family. As the pandemic improves, Faust says Hartnell’s numbers are improving for the fall semester, with slightly more students registering for full-time schedules.
While advertising for the coming year is in full swing to entice students back, schools focused throughout the pandemic on keeping the students they have. CSUMB, Hartnell and Monterey Peninsula College all offered counseling and loaned out laptops and hotspots. CSUMB offered more liberal policies for changing from credit to no-credit and extended withdrawal deadlines. Hartnell and MPC engaged in calling campaigns to reach out to students directly. The community colleges also distributed emergency funds to students. Hartnell alone channeled nearly $2 million in CARES Act funding to students, plus distributed $500 emergency services grants to 125 students.
