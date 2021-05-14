The accident shouldn’t have been a big deal, not for the injured woman or for the labor contractor that employed her.
On June 28, 2016, a woman working that season’s strawberry harvest tripped on a piece of plastic sheeting and took a tumble while carrying a box of berries through a field outside of Salinas. She felt something in her back spasm painfully, banged up her knee and wrist and reported her injuries to her supervisor.
From there, after filling out an injury report, the supervisor should have immediately arranged for the worker to see a doctor. And had she seen a doctor, the story would have ended.
Instead, the woman was forced down a rabbit hole of multiple trips to a sobadora, or masseuse, who was practicing in her Salinas house without a professional license and who made her back issues worse. When the supervisor at her employer, Soledad-based Future Ag Management Inc., agreed to take her to a doctor on July 14 that year, the supervisor allegedly told her to lie about how she had been injured.
The employee contacted California Rural Legal Assistance, which in turn contacted the Monterey County District Attorney, which then contacted the fraud division of the California Department of Insurance.
Now nearly five years after the employee fell, Alejandra Perez and Elias Perez Jr., the brother-and-sister owners of Future Ag Management Inc. and two related entities – Future Harvesters & Packers Inc. and Perez Farm Labor Contracting Inc. – are facing felony counts of workers compensation fraud, acting to evade taxes, failure to pay taxes and a special allegation of committing an aggravated white collar crime due to a pattern of conduct that involved taking more than $500,000.
Defense attorney Tom Worthington says the allegations center on whether his clients failed to properly report payroll for the purposes of determining workers compensation payments.
“My clients have been in business at least 13 years themselves and have a long history of doing honest work,” Worthington says. “They have not had other criminal matters in the past… it’s a tremendous amount of information we have to go through.”
There’s so much information – including 18,000 pages of bank records – that while charges were initially filed in December, it won’t be until June 22 that a date is set for the siblings’ preliminary hearing.
The investigation is laid out in a 70-page report by state Department of Insurance investigators who went down a rabbit hole of their own, this one involving complicated payments to insurance carriers and the state Employment Development Department.
According to that report, between March 2015 and December 2017, the companies underreported wages to two insurance carriers by almost $5.9 million, resulting in $631,000 in unpaid premiums. In 2014, according to the report, PFL Contracting failed to report $3.1 million in wages to the state EDD, resulting in failure to pay mandatory employer contributions.
