Dozens of distressed, sick and starving kittens and cats were found in a San Ardo home in September. Some of the felines had no water or food and were living in unhealthy, crowded conditions with accumulated feces and urine. Several animals were roaming in the house while others were locked up in cages in two other rooms. At least 25 of them were cramped in a 10-by-10-foot room.
Sheriff’s deputies and officers with SPCA Monterey County showed up after Rhonda Somerton, an animal rights advocate, called 911 at least twice, after hearing about the conditions described above. Somerton says a notice left at the property said 31 cats and two dogs were removed from the premises. Most of the cats are Scottish Fold breed, and Somerton suspects it was a kitten mill.
The owner of the animals, Trisha Tennyson, was in the hospital when the discovery of conditions in her home occurred, and returned home from the hospital to learn her animals had been seized.
She claims she wasn’t abusing the animals and most of the cats were with her just temporarily and would have soon been put up for adoption, but one of her cats had been with her for over 18 years. “They can go into your yard and take your pets,” Tennyson says. “This isn’t right. This will kill me.”
Beth Brookhouser, SPCA’s vice president of marketing and communications, says the nonprofit received nearly 700 calls last year reporting cruelty and neglect, and investigated all of them. Brookhouser says in many cases people are “neglectful inadvertently,” including people who move to rural areas with an interest in larger pets, but don’t know how to take care of them.
“They don’t realize that horses need to have their feet trimmed or need to have dental work,” she says.
Animals are removed from a home only in cases where there is evidence of cruelty or intentional neglect.
Tennyson is petitioning the SPCA to get her pets back. But the odds of that happening are long: Brookhouser says in her 18 years with the agency, animals have never been returned, and the SPCA referred Tennyson’s case to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office. No charges have yet been filed, pending review by the District Attorney.
There are 13 cases referred by the SPCA that are currently active at the District Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.