Schools aren’t just a place to study anymore. Besides learning spelling and math, students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade, and their families, have access to additional services including mental health counseling and before – and after-school programs, sometimes running from 6am to 6pm. Some local districts have implemented unique programs to help families who are struggling to make ends meet. That includes access to a shower and washer/dryer at North Monterey County Unified, or a short-term emergency housing program Monterey Peninsula Unified offered last year – providing temporary housing at Motel 6 for unhoused students and their families.
Three local districts – NMCUSD, the Monterey County Office of Education and Soledad Unified – have received implementation grants for such partnership-oriented offerings, known as community schools.
“Education of the future is that schools really are the hub of the community and can support students in all aspects of their life,” says Ernesto Vela, assistant superintendent at MCOE.
Alisal Union, Salinas City Elementary, Salinas Union High and MPUSD are in the planning stages of community schools. MPUSD Superintendent PK Diffenbaugh says they have spent a year meeting with people in Seaside to understand what services families want.
NMCUSD received nearly $6.2 million from the state for a five-year implementation focusing on four campuses: Castroville and Elkhorn elementary schools, North Monterey County Middle and North Monterey County High School.
Since the legislature passed the California Community Schools Partnership Act in 2021, the state has invested $4.1 billion in community schools. Dozens of districts have received grants for schools with great need – those with large low-income and unhoused student populations – to focus on the students as a whole and help them and their families to flourish. Districts are working with community leaders and nonprofits to develop plans that will target their needs.
Implementation grants, up to $500,000 per year, are for five years. The intention is to provide a starting point that can later be replicated in all schools. Diffenbaugh says MPUSD’s goal is to create a sustainable model that would continue after grant funds run out. “We really have to be thoughtful and strategic about it so that it’s not just a bunch of other add-ons that go away,” he says.
