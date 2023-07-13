On any weekend day, especially during the summer, Highway 156 backs up with traffic at the intersection with Castroville Boulevard. The Transportation Agency for Monterey County has planned an interchange there, aiming to move traffic faster and more safely. The agency was at risk of losing $28 million in project funding due to delays, but received a second extension from the California Transportation Commission in a vote on Wednesday, June 28. If the CTC hadn’t allowed for a delay, the project would have been shelved.
“I’m disappointed that it’s going to be a year later, but a year later is better than not being able to do it at all,” says Todd Muck, executive director of TAMC.
The $47.5 million project includes roundabouts, bicycle paths and sidewalks. It is designed to improve traffic flow by removing the light at the intersection, and also connecting pedestrians and cyclists to North Monterey County High School and residential areas of Castroville. The interchange has been in the works for over a decade, and it’s the first and lowest-cost section of a bigger Highway 156 corridor overhaul. It has faced various delays, including concerns about protecting the Santa Cruz long-toed salamander. The latest delay comes from waiting for PG&E officials to complete an assessment of a gas transmission facility and two electric facilities to determine whether the utility company needs to relocate any infrastructure.
The original estimate for the project was $29.5 million – it’s now 61-percent higher, at $47.5 million. To cover rising costs, the TAMC board voted in May to allocate an additional $10.4 million from Measure X funds.
With a second extension granted, PG&E now must complete its utility relocation plans by December so Caltrans can finalize the project design and accommodate any changes.
“There’s really no room for delay in the schedule at this point,” Muck says.
The project must go out to bid before June 2024.
