After winter storms created washouts on Arroyo Seco Road this past March, the road was closed indefinitely to the general public, effectively cutting off access to one of the most beloved recreational areas in the county – the Arroyo Seco River and campground in the Los Padres National Forest.
All summer, locals looking for a good swimming hole and a rock to lie on in the sun have had to look elsewhere. But there is now good news to report: On Friday, Sept. 1, the county will be receiving bids for two separate projects along the road. The plan, says Enrique Saavedra, the county’s chief of public works, is that repairs will be completed by the end of the year.
Combined, the two projects are estimated to cost $5 million to complete, with an additional $500,000 spent on planning and another $500,000 to oversee the construction.
The expense for the project is expected to be covered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but earlier this year the state gave the county about a $20 million advance (with the expectation that FEMA will reimburse the state) so that cash would flow and work could get started.
One of the projects on the road, Saavedra says, involves drilling 22 concrete pipes, 30 inches in diameter, under the pavement – a “stitch pile.”
The bigger issue, perhaps, which is outside of the county’s jurisdiction because it’s on private land, is a hillside next to the road that, after being saturated by weeks of ongoing rain, started to shift.
Saavedra says the state’s Office of Emergency Services is actively monitoring the site, but that for now, it’s holding tight enough.
