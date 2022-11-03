Even before the Federal Student Aid Office launched its official application website on Oct. 17 for the Biden Administration’s one-time federal student loan debt relief program, Nina Martinez jumped to apply through a beta test the government made available a few days before. Martinez, who works as a librarian in Big Sur and Seaside for Monterey County Free Libraries, has $10,000 left on loans she borrowed to attain her master’s of library science degree from San Jose State University online.
Applying for debt relief only took a few minutes, and Martinez was hopeful her qualifications would be approved and her debt canceled. The office was promising a quick turnaround. Single people who make under $125,000 could potentially see up to $10,000 canceled. Households making less than $250,000 a year could see $20,000 removed. People with Pell Grants designated for low-income families were eligible for $20,000 in relief.
Three days later, Martinez’s hopes were dampened when a group of Republican state attorneys general successfully argued in a federal appeals court for an injunction. Student Aid officials paused any debt cancellations but they are still encouraging people to apply. Although the program runs through Dec. 31, 2023, officials are recommending people apply right away. Between Oct. 14 and Oct. 21, an estimated 22 million people submitted applications.
For Martinez, having her debt canceled will mean remaining in a job she loves, serving the public, and a little relief from worrying about finances. “I already don’t eat out and don’t go on vacations and I’ve stopped for the year from buying pretty much anything,” she says.
While Martinez could see her debt wiped away, Jasmine Root, a special education teacher in Salinas who also applied, says it won’t make a huge difference in her case. She received a teaching credential and master’s in special education from National University in 2021 and owes $60,000. She pays 7.5-percent interest.
“Everybody is talking about it like it’s debt relief but it’s barely making a dent in our student loans,” she says. “For me it doesn’t really mean much; it will probably take my payment down by $75 a month.”
