Just over a year ago, Monterey city officials were crowing over the completion of the Monterey Conference Center and the $16 million in economic impact to the city reported in its first six months of operation. Since opening in January 2018, the $60 million renovation has stacked up 10 awards for its design, architecture and sustainability features, including “Best Conference Center,” two years in a row in the under-100,000-square-foot category by California Meeting and Events Magazine.
The conference center has also stacked up lawsuits. The company that did the renovations, Stronghold Engineering, claims the city is refusing to pay for the work that went into the award-winning building. Stronghold is suing the city for nonpayment and other claims, and is also the defendant in four lawsuits filed by subcontractors who say they were not paid a combined total of $751,000. The two most recent suits were filed in Monterey County Superior Court on Oct. 7 and Oct. 15. Two were filed months ago and then transferred to Riverside County, where Stronghold is headquartered.
“It all stems from [Stronghold] not being paid by the city,” says a subcontractor whose company is suing the construction company. (The subcontractor spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fear of being sued, adding, “That’s a litigious site.”) From the subcontractor’s vantage point, the city mismanaged the project throughout construction and provided Stronghold with “bad plans.”
Stronghold’s Riverside attorneys, Stream Kim Hicks Wrage & Alfaro, agree, saying in a written statement that the city mismanaged the change order process, made more complicated because the city was adding new construction to an old building with asbestos and other issues. Stronghold submitted 710 change orders and 1,500 requests for information to provide fixes. “The project was troubled from the very start with basic design problems,” the statement reads.
Attorney Ted Stream says the sheer number of change orders shows the project was “designed in the field. That’s because they didn’t know what they were doing.”
Ian Johnson, an attorney representing the city, has a different interpretation of events. “[Stronghold]’s performance on the project proved problematic from the outset, leading to significant delays in project completion,” he writes by email. The completed project was 294 days late, he says, despite the city granting a “significant” extension.
“The delay in construction has caused the city to incur significant monetary damages, including payment of a settlement with the Portola Hotel for damages caused by the delay,” Johnson adds. The Portola settlement of $2.85 million was reached last year and stems from an earlier lawsuit brought against the city in 2017 by the hotel’s owners related to construction delays.
Johnson also says the city has paid Stronghold in full.
Meanwhile, the four subcontractors – companies that installed insulation, plumbing, ceilings and tile – are out anywhere from $19,185 to $370,600 for work they performed in good faith.
“Our contract is not with the city, it’s with Stronghold,” says the subcontractor. “We will eventually get paid.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.