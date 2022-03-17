On Friday, March 11, when the Board from Gonzales Unified School District met to deliberate on choosing an interim superintendent, two defined factions were waiting outside: parents and staff.
This special board meeting followed the board’s 3-2 decision to fire former GUSD superintendent Yvette Irving three days earlier (Araceli Flores and Jose Lopez dissented).
The firing took many parents by surprise. “She always wanted our kids to have the best education,” says Claudia Carvajal Villamizar, who adds that Irving – who speaks Spanish – opened the door for Spanish-speaking parents to get more involved in their kids’ education. GUSD is predominantly Latino: 97 percent of students are Latino and 39 percent are English learners (most are Spanish speakers).
Many parents say Irving had a positive impact, from reducing bullying to providing a support system for parents and addressing their concerns.
Edna Viridiana Valdez, whose son is a recent graduate from Gonzales High, says Irving wasn’t a “people person” but was effective at her job, making progress on the school’s probation status.
Some teachers share a different perspective. Emily Rios, a former music teacher and current volunteer at Gonzales High, says Irving created a toxic work environment, pushing teachers to find jobs elsewhere. “When I left here, there was a thriving choir program and guitar class,” she says, adding that those programs, which shut down during remote learning, are yet to return.
Belen Banuelos, a third-generation Spartan, transferred her son to Soledad because of the lack of communication with a school counselor. When Covid hit and school went virtual, she says it took weeks to get ahold of his teachers in Gonzales: “For three weeks, my son really didn’t go to school.”
No interim was appointed by the board on March 11, and it’s not clear who is currently in charge. As of March 15, the GUSD website still lists Irving as superintendent. The board president did not respond to requests for an interview.
Irving’s contract, which took effect in 2019, was set to expire June 30. According to her contract, GUSD must pay the remainder of her $200,000 annual salary following termination without cause.
This is not the first time the GUSD board has fired a superintendent without cause. In 2018, the previous superintendent Liz Modena was fired under allegations of high teacher turnover.
