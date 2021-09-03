“Earsplitting” was the phrase used more than once by North County residents on social media who were plagued by multiple large parties featuring amplified music on the night of Saturday, Aug. 21. One party in particular caught the attention of a resident with clout, County Supervisor John Phillips.
On his way to other events in the late afternoon, he reported the party – with illegal tents and an amplified band – to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and county code enforcement. Both agencies issued warnings to the hosts, but the loud party went on anyway.
When Phillips returned home at 10:30pm, “the party was still raging,” he says. It was the tipping point for Phillips, who says he’s met numerous times with the Sheriff’s Office and the Housing and Community Development Department over the past year trying to find a solution to improving enforcement of the county’s 2019 noise ordinance. Residents say amendments then did little to squelch the growing number of noisy parties – deputies issued zero misdemeanor citations from 2019 to May of this year – but Phillips was reluctant to rework it until now. “I’ve come around to the opinion that we need some changes,” he says.
Phillips wants the board to use a “fresh set of eyes” in rewording the ordinance and possibly approving code enforcement officers to work weekends and issue administrative citations on the spot, rather than by mail after the fact, as is current practice. He wants to consider changing a 9pm threshold to earlier in the evening. He also wants to adopt tactics used by the city of Salinas, which uses drones to record unpermitted events.
Residents who were thinking of filing a lawsuit against the county are setting that aside to see what the board does next. They recently started a petition on change.org under the group name “Take Back Our Peaceful Days & Nights in Monterey County.”
On Aug. 31, Phillips submitted a request to the board to bring the noise ordinance back for discussion within one month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.