FREE SPEECH
Kanye West (now known as Ye) crossed the hate speech line with an anti-Semitic tweet on Oct. 8 that prompted Twitter to ban his account for violating the company’s policies. In the since-deleted tweet, West posted he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE… You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” Instead of apologizing, West doubled down; in an Oct. 17 interview with reporter Chris Cuomo, West criticized the “Jewish underground media mafia.” Some emboldened hate groups have joined in, including a group that hung a banner over a Los Angeles freeway on Oct. 22 that read, “Kanye is right about the Jews.” The Anti-Defamation League has joined with others condemning the speech, and also in asking Adidas to pause its release of new products in West’s Yeezy brand line. “Two weeks ago, after he wore a White Lives Matter shirt, Adidas said he was under review. At this point, what more do you need to review?” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote in a letter to Adidas on Oct. 20. Adidas announced on Oct. 25 it was immediately ending its partnership with West.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“Nobody makes money, everybody spends money.” - Event Manager Chris Wittrig at the North American Model Boat Association radio-controlled boat National Championships, which wrapped up on Oct. 22 at Roberts Lake in Seaside (see story, posted at mcweekly.com).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Good news for harbor seals came on Oct. 19, when the Pacific Grove City Council voted 7-0 to approve an ordinance implementing seasonal restrictions on construction near a popular pupping area, along Ocean View Boulevard. The ordinance prohibits road work from February through May – except for emergency construction projects, or projects coordinated in advance with the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. The ordinance comes after a spring of road work that was observed to negatively impact mother and baby seals during a vulnerable time while giving birth and nursing. Bay Net docents reported that during eight weeks of construction in 2022, more than half (23) of 48 births ended in failure. During the same period, there were 20-percent fewer seals on beaches compared to 2021. The ordinance is designed to avoid noise that interferes with seal behavior.
GREAT:
Here’s a win-win for the workforce: Give under-served young people with barriers to employment an opportunity to develop job skills (and get paid), while also helping California tackle challenges like Covid-19 recovery and the climate crisis. The program CaliforniansForAll Youth Job Corps pays at least $15/hour wages to people ages 16-30 to work in community organizations, thanks to $185 million in state funds. (Funds come from federal Covid relief money and the Office of the Governor.) Monterey County is one of the jurisdictions participating, and California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday announced the state program in Seaside on Oct. 26. Over 100 Youth Job Corps members will serve in Monterey County for up to 35 hours per week for at least 24 weeks, earning $18/hour. Eligible employees include people in or transitioning out of foster care and people who’ve been in the justice system.
