Four months ago, the 55-unit Pueblo del Mar sober living community in Marina was at risk of closing and displacing six families after the Housing Authority of the County of Monterey lost rental support funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Officials from HACM, Monterey County Behavioral Health, Sun Street Centers – the service provider for over 25 years – and other agencies scrambled to find money to keep it open.
They pinned their hopes on winning a Behavioral Health Bridge Housing Program grant from the California Department of Health Care Services, designed to create transitional housing with services for people dealing with substance abuse or mental health issues or experiencing homelessness. The money would be used to refurbish the units that had been sitting vacant for years due to disrepair.
On Thursday, Sept. 6, their hopes were realized when it was announced that Monterey County Behavioral Health would receive $11.3 million. Bureau Chief Kathryn Eckert says they will issue a request for proposals in the next few weeks, inviting nonprofits to compete for a contract to provide services. They hope to move in new residents later this fall as repairs are ongoing.
Sun Street’s executive director, Anna Foglia, says the nonprofit is waiting to see the RFP before deciding to apply. If the new program’s mission does not include sobriety “that’s going to be an issue for us,” Foglia says. “It would be great to continue to use [the property] to support families experiencing alcohol and drug addiction, which is worse now more than ever.”
