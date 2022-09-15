Although the debate over desalination as a water supply has been an ongoing fight across the Monterey Peninsula for the better part of the 21st century, the issue was pushed to the collective backburner over the last two years as other water-related issues began to heat up. There’s a pending agreement for the expansion of the Pure Water Monterey recycled water project; tightened restrictions on pumping from the Carmel River, putting the region’s supply and demand on the razor’s edge; and the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District’s effort to make a buyout offer to Cal Am by January 2023.
However, on Sept. 2, the desalination debate turned up to a boil. The California Coastal Commission deemed Cal Am’s project ready for a vote, nearly two years after Cal Am withdrew its application for a desal plant in November 2020 and a year after the Coastal Commission ruled that the utility’s follow-up application was incomplete.
The Coastal Commission will meet from Nov. 16 to 18 in Salinas. No agenda is set yet, but the commission, which meets up and down the coast, tends to discuss big-ticket items locally.
Cal Am’s proposed project remains largely unchanged from 2020’s version. The main facility would be located just outside of Marina on county land, near the regional wastewater plant. Cal Am is proposing the use of slant wells for water intake, a method that draws subsurface ocean water and, the company claims, eliminates harm to marine life. This method contrasts with Poseidon’s desalination project proposed for Huntington Beach, which called for a pipeline that would draw water directly from the open ocean – a detail cited by many commissioners as a reason for their rejection.
Cal Am’s desalination plant would cost $329 million to build and provide 6,250 acre-feet of water – one acre-foot is equal to roughly 326,000 gallons – annually to Cal Am customers on the Monterey Peninsula.
Projections of future water demand have been a steady point of contention between supporters and opponents of Cal Am’s desalination plant. Opponents claim the supply and the cost to get it won’t be necessary for decades, while supporters claim the necessity of a drought-proof water supply as the region grows and builds more housing. Then, there is cost. The most recent numbers, from 2019 (before inflation and supply chain woes) put an acre-foot of water at $5,726 – compared to $3,429 per acre-foot for water from Pure Water Monterey.
Kathy Biala, co-founder of Citizens for Just Water, says Cal Am has done little to address environmental justice issues related to locating the project in and around Marina. During the initial Coastal Commission process, the commission staff substantiated Marina as a community of concern; Biala says Cal Am has failed to engage the community on addressing the impacts a project of such magnitude could have.
“I look forward to a final conclusion of this with the Coastal Commission,” Biala says. “It’s been very wearing on our community.”
