Someone has to pay for all of those lawn signs, glossy mailers and newspaper ads, and in the final days of the race for District 4 Monterey County supervisor, expect to see even more. Both candidates, Wendy Root Askew and Steve McShane, continue reporting late campaign contributions almost daily. They’ve collectively raised more than $850,000 before this election cycle even wraps up, according to campaign finance reports.
Consider, by comparison, 2018 when two supervisorial seats were contested. In District 3, Alejandro Chavez and Chris Lopez raised a collective $242,000; in District 2, incumbent John Phillips and challenger Regina Gage raised $440,000. (Those contests both ended at the primary level.) In 2016, two candidates for Distrct 4 raised $705,000.
McShane, who is a member of Salinas City Council and works in the fertilizer industry, has outfundraised Askew by more than double, with multiple large gifts from a wide swath of agribusiness. That includes local gifts – $7,000 from Braga Fresh Family Farms, $7,600 from Rava Ranches $5,000 from Norcal Harvesting, $3,500 from Scheid Vineyards – and some non-locals, like $2,000 from Allies Farms in Santa Monica and $2,500 from Morgan Hill-based Agro-Thrive.
Throughout the campaign, McShane has touted his business experience. If elected, it would also tip the geographic representation of the board; For decades, the District 4 seat has been held by someone who lives on the Monterey Peninsula.
Askew’s donor base is mostly individuals, with several union donations. Among her largest contributors is retiring supervisor Jane Parker, who has donated $18,000. (Parker is also Askew’s boss; Askew works as an aide on her staff.)
Askew’s largest gift, $21,000, comes from the Monterey County New Progressives, a PAC that Parker helped launch last year to counter business interests. PAC President Constance Murray says, “It’s about finding people who have principles and aren’t being bought off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.