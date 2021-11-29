Under development for more than a year, official plans on how to manage the Salinas Valley’s spine of underground reservoirs are approaching completion. The reservoirs, called aquifers, are the lifeblood of the region known as the Salad Bowl of the World, where the agriculture industry produced $3.9 billion worth of crops in 2020.
However, as the deadline for local agencies to submit these groundwater sustainability plans to the state nears, some have raised concerns over discrepancies in the modeling that is helping guide the plans. New modeling shows the overdrafting in the aquifers is worse than previously understood, but experts are unsure why.
The plans, which outline how the local agencies will manage the underground reservoirs for the next 20 years, have to be submitted by Jan. 31, 2022. The agency responsible for completing the plans has chosen to exclude the new overdrafting information because there is not enough time to understand it before that deadline.
The Salinas Valley Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency is planning to put final draft plans for four of its aquifers in front of its board of directors for a vote on Dec. 9. The four aquifers – Langley, East Side, Forebay and Upper Valley – together stretch from east of Moss Landing south to the county line. The draft plans outline the agency’s understanding of the aquifers’ current conditions and highlight management strategies.
The agency, with the help of a consulting firm, has been relying on U.S. Geological Survey models to help account for everything that goes into and comes out of the aquifers. Using complex formulas, the models take data that can be measured in real life – such as rainfall and how much water is pumped from specific wells – to try to accurately estimate data that is more difficult to measure, such as how much irrigation is returned to the aquifers or the level of saltwater intrusion.
Derrik Williams, principal hydrogeologist with the firm Montgomery & Associates, says the work is more like weather forecasting than engineering. The USGS is still developing this model, which is not yet public, and adjusting formulas so it more accurately represents reality. The SVBGSA has been using the February version of the USGS model to guide its groundwater sustainability plans; however, the February version drastically underestimated how much water was really being pumped from the wells – data that is verifiable through pumping gauge logs.
In September, the USGS released an update to the model, which simulated significantly worse overdrafing of some aquifers than previously shown. Williams and the SVBGSA do not completely understand why, and they do not have enough time before the deadline to figure it out, so they are choosing to stick with the February numbers, which they feel more confident about.
During a Nov. 10 meeting, SVBGSA board members said they were disappointed the USGS had not fully developed its model in time for the deadline, but they needed to move forward with what they had.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.