After two seasons of worrying about a convergence of influenza and Covid-19 that never quite materialized thanks to social distancing, all signs are pointing to the flu returning to pre-pandemic levels, joined by new subvariants of Covid-19. The flu made its debut in California this summer, and has already caused more than 1,600 confirmed cases in San Diego, officials reported on Oct. 20. Two people have died of flu complications in the state since Oct. 2, according to the California Department of Public Health.
“Be aware it is in our state and locally in Monterey County,” says Martha Blum, an epidemiologist for Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula. Sporadic cases of flu have been reported in Monterey County since summer, she says, although less than 2 percent of samples have come back positive for influenza. That gives residents time to prepare for what’s ahead. “People should start thinking about plans for prevention now,” Blum adds.
The annual flu vaccine still remains one of the best forms of protection, along with staying home when not feeling well, Blum says. She also recommends limiting exposure in large indoor situations and wearing masks as an additional layer of protection.
Covid subvariants circulating in other countries are expected to make their way here.
Free and no-cost vaccines with insurance are available for both flu and Covid. Montage Health has a listing of flu vaccine clinics at bit.ly/Montagefluinfo, as does Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System at svmh.com/flu. The Monterey County Health Department lists clinics at mtyhd.org/flu. Find Covid vaccines at myturn.ca.gov, or call 211.
