Opening night at the Forest Theater on July 9, 1910 was magical for Carmel townsfolk. Professional actor and founder of the theater Herbert Heron performed alongside residents as amateur actors in the biblical drama David. Carmelites were so stagestruck by the performance that California’s first outdoor community theater “became the center of creative life in Carmel,” according to the 1992 book Creating Carmel.
Now on the brink of the theater’s 110th anniversary, the city’s community theater organization, the Forest Theater Guild, finds itself set to the side and locked out of presenting live performances in 2020. The nonprofit was informed in November that it would only be allotted 12 dates for its Films in the Forest program.
The notice came from Sunset Cultural Center, Inc., a nonprofit contracted by the city (which owns the theater) since 2017 to manage Forest Theater. The reason given, according to guild Executive Director Yvonne Hildebrand-Bowen, was that the guild’s plays didn’t make enough money last season. (Sunset Center’s executive director was not available for comment, and Sunset declined to make anyone else available for an interview.)
In recent years the organization has been in the challenging position of learning late in the year which dates it can use the theater for plays, making it nearly impossible to be profitable.
“It’s been frustrating to be asked to make more money but given less time to perform and less time to plan,” says Hildebrand-Bowen.
At a board meeting on Dec. 10, Hildebrand-Bowen asked the board whether it is fiscally responsible to show films for only 12 dates, noting the guild pays insurance year-round despite performing only seasonally, pays property taxes on the theater, and is required to pay Sunset Center 10 percent of income on its theater events.
The board is weighing other options, but may cut ties with its namesake theater if it can’t produce plays there.
“Seeing community theater go away breaks my heart,” Hildebrand-Bowen says.
